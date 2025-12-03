Browns' updated 2026 draft projection could swing dramatically in Week 14

If the season were to end today, the Cleveland Browns would hold the fifth and 25th selections in the first round of the NFL Draft come April, by virtue of last year’s Day 1 draft trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Of course, that would also mean that something had gone catastrophically wrong – so good thing it isn't. As the losses pile up, though, the focus on the team's draft position will only grow more and more significant.

From the outset of the campaign, many knew this would be a season of tough sledding for the boys in brown and orange. It doesn't make the consistent struggles and losses any easier to stomach, but the one thing fans can cling to is the hope for a better future.

The light at the end of the tunnel of any woebegone NFL franchise (looking at you, Browns) is the NFL Draft. It's like Disney World for the NFL's downtrodden, the place where dreams come true, wishes are granted, and hope trumps all.

ESPN projection gives Browns a 71 percent chance at another top-5 draft pick in 2026

What makes it even more interesting is that current projections by Seth Walder of ESPN have the Browns inching their way to an even better draft choice. As things currently stand, the Browns are only projected to pick behind the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints.

According to the model, the Browns have nearly locked up a top-10 selection (98.7 percent chance) and have made great strides in guaranteeing they pick in the top 5 (71 percent).

NFL draft forecast!



Titans have moved barely into odds-on territory for the first overall pick.



Jets drop to average of pick ~6 and have only a 2% chance at top pick after winning yesterday.



Rams pick from Falcons now has a 75% chance to be a top-10 selection. pic.twitter.com/sNozcUhNAj — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 1, 2025

Not that any fan of this team would ever root for losses in the interim with the hope of landing star players later, but the reality is this week's outcome will go a long way toward determining who selects first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Titans "lead" the charge to kick things off for the second consecutive season, and as fate would have it, they're the Browns’ opponent this week. It's safe to say Browns fans might be split 50/50 on their rooting interest in this contest.

After the Titans game, the Browns will very likely be the underdog in the remainder of their matchups. They will play the Bears in Chicago, before returning home for dates with the Bills and Steelers and taking a short trip to Cincinnati to close things out against the Bengals.

The projections seem to indicate the Browns will jump the Giants in the draft order, likely because New York will get to face a uh, murderer's row of the Commanders (3-9), Vikings (4-8), and Raiders (2-10) following their bye week, before closing at home against the Cowboys.

On the bright side, with each passing moment the Dawg Pound is inching toward the conclusion of this deplorable era of Browns football. Similar to getting a shot at the doctor's, it'll only hurt for a second... more. And by a second I mean five more weeks.

Stay strong, Browns fans.