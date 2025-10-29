Browns veteran safety emerging as trade candidate ahead of deadline

The upcoming NFL trade deadline is less than a week away, and the Browns are pretty clearly sellers at 2-6 heading into the bye week. Joe Flacco was the first piece sold off, and the Browns then swapped pending free agent Greg Newsome for Tyson Campbell, who is signed through 2028. Rumors have been swirling about who Cleveland could part with, such as any of the interior offensive linemen, a veteran defensive tackle, or maybe even David Njoku.

Unlike the MLB or NBA, the NFL trade deadline isn't usually anywhere near as chaotic with major moves. There have been some rumors (that appeared from thin air) that the Browns could make a swing for Garrett Wilson, but that doesn't seem like a deal that would happen in-season.

One player the Browns are reportedly open to trading is veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins, according to Jordan Schultz.

The #Browns are open to trading veteran safety and special-teamer Rayshawn Jenkins, per sources.



The nine-year vet has appeared in every game this season, recording 21 tackles, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 pass defensed. He also the leads the league in special teams… pic.twitter.com/cjldyjDy8z — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 28, 2025

Cleveland has gotten admirable performances from their starting safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman, but Jenkins has filled a solid role in certain personnel packages and on special teams. Delpit is currently under contract through 2026, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them look to retain Hickman as an undrafted free agent success story, though he's set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Compensation for a Jenkins trade isn't likely to be anything more than a late-round pick swap. New England sent safety Kyle Dugger to Pittsburgh and swapped a seventh-round pick for a sixth-round pick. The biggest difference from Jenkins was Dugger's contract situation, but the Patriots took on most of the remaining money this year, and there aren't any guarantees going forward. This seems like a realistic return the Browns would get if they move Jenkins, or a swap from round six to round five at best.

The Bills and Cowboys seem like realistic options, along with two of Jenkins' former teams - the Seahawks and Jaguars (time to make a third deal this year?). Any compensation the Browns would get from this deal wouldn't be earth-shattering, but it makes too much sense to ship out veterans on expiring deals who aren't likely to be long-term contributors for draft capital.

