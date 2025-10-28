No-brainer blockbuster Browns trade idea still isn't enough to save Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns are 2-6 entering their Week 9 bye, and the NFL is gearing up for the November 4 trade deadline. With Cleveland’s abysmal record, the franchise will be considered a seller at the deadline. The Browns have several talented veterans, like David Njoku, who could be moved to a contending team. That will allow Cleveland to rack up picks and prepare for the future.

While that seems like the most logical trade-deadline approach for the Browns, the team has still found itself in the middle of a rumor as a potential buyer. The player at the center of the rumor is New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson. While it would be amazing if Cleveland somehow pulled this move off, the reality is acquiring Wilson still probably won’t turn the season around.

If Browns somehow traded for Garrett Wilson, their season still wouldn’t be saved

Let’s be clear, this isn’t to say Cleveland shouldn’t make the move; if the Browns can get Wilson back to Ohio, they absolutely should. Acquiring a receiver of his caliber, and with his four-year, $130 million contract, is much more about the future than this season. Cleveland should make that trade 10 times out of 10 if it’s available.

However, as it pertains to the 2025 season, adding Wilson to the team wouldn’t change the reality that this year is over, and head coach Kevin Stefanski will be evaluated after the season. The Browns are already 2-6; they would need to win at least eight of their final nine games to have a chance at the playoffs. Wilson, alone, won’t make that happen for Cleveland.

The Browns have already made their bed for this year, and they simply have to lay in it. While they could make some moves at the deadline, either as a buyer or a seller, no move will take the option of a potential reset this offseason off the table. Additionally, as great as it would be for the Browns to land Garrett Wilson, the Jets are unlikely to move their bonafide No. 1 receiver.