Browns Week 1 injury report delivers best news possible on Myles Garrett

As we inch closer to the season opener, practices throughout the week have given insight into who will be suiting up. Myles Garrett popped up yesterday, as he sat out practice altogether with a hip injury. It isn't all that common for Garrett to show up on the injury report at different times, and it appears it wasn't anything major enough to hold him out of a game.

Here's the Browns' injury report for Week 1 against the Bengals, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Week 1 injury report vs Bengals shows Myles Garrett should be good to go

Garrett was a full participant in Friday's all-important practice and heads into the game without any injury designation. In fact, the Browns will go into the season opener with only one out to injury, as defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is not quite ready to return from his knee injury. Hall has been a limited participant the last two days, but he has had little to no practice time during camp.

The Browns' list is long, per usual, but only two guys weren't full participants on Friday - Hall and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold. Although the undrafted rookie missed Thursday with an Achilles issue and wasn't a full participant today, he's without a designation going into his NFL debut.

On the Bengals' end, not much to report. Veteran defensive tackle B.J. Hill landed on the report on Thursday for a rest day, but was a full participant today and will have no issues on Sunday. Cincinnati is at full strength and looking to put slow starts in the past with a Week 1 win.

This will be one of the rare times all year when the injury report doesn't tell any sort of story at all for the game, and hopefully it stays like this for a while. Both teams are almost entirely healthy, and the only major player not seeming to suit up other than Hall will be second-round pick Quinshon Judkins, who remains unsigned.

