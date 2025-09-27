Browns’ Week 4 path to victory runs through these critical matchups

Heading into Week 4, the Browns are 10-point underdogs on the road against the Lions, trailing only the Saints against the Bills for the biggest underdog of the week. Here are three key matchups that will play a role in determining the Browns versus the Lions in Week 4.

3 key matchups for Browns vs Lions in Week 4

Browns d-line vs Lions run game

Without a doubt, the headline matchup of this game is the Browns' run defense versus the Lions' rushing attack led by Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Detroit averages 149 rushing yards per game this year (fourth best in the NFL), while the Browns only allow 57.3 rushing yards per game (best in the NFL). Each side has expressed confidence that the opponent hasn't seen a group as strong as theirs to this point, and whoever is right will probably be the team that wins.

Per FantasyPoints data, both Gibbs and Montgomery are significantly better on man concepts, meaning the Browns are likely to see more duo and trap concepts like usual, rather than outside and inside zone runs. Additionally, the run game sets up so much of what they want to do behind it off play action, so controlling the line of scrimmage and containing Detroit's run game is essential to a victory.

Browns receivers vs Lions secondary

On the other side of the ball, the Browns are going to need the air attack to get going to take advantage of a group that has struggled defending the pass. The Lions are 19th in receiving yards allowed per game, and they run one-high shells fourth-most in the NFL. There should be a heavy dosage of man coverage in this game, and the Browns are going to need more consistent separation out of Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman.

Clearly, the Browns are going to have to protect better up front to give them ample time to win on routes, but it will be a bit of a concern if the wideouts can't get anything going against a struggling Detroit secondary.

Special teams

Through the first three games, special teams have played a massive role in determining the outcome for the Browns. In Weeks 1 and 3, field goal attempts on both sides were the deciding factor, while the Week 2 game against the Ravens was an uphill battle due to turnovers and poor field position secured by the special teams. Due to their heavy reliance on the defense, the strength of their team, the Browns are going to need clean football from their special teams on top of timely kicks.

More Browns news and analysis