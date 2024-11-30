6 candidates who could replace Kevin Stefanski as Browns head coach in 2025
By Mike Luciano
The Cleveland Browns are so wretched in 2024 that it would surprise no one if they underwent a more earnest coaching change. Swapping out Kevin Stefanski, and possibly GM Andrew Berry as well, may not be the the move that turns them around completely, but an argument can be made for such a drastic decision.
While there are rumors that suggest the Browns are not going to move forward with any sort of coaching change in 2025, a lot can change in a six-week span. The Browns could look around the league to find the next great offensive innovator or defensive motivator.
The Browns would do well to look at each of these six candidates, compare and contrast them with Stefanski, and decide which coach is better suited to lead this team in the future.
6 candidates who could replace Kevin Stefanski as Browns head coach in 2025
6. Matt Nagy, OC, Kansas City Chiefs
Nagy could get one more shot at being a head coach, as he won more than 60% of his games when Mitch Trubisky was his starting quarterback in Chicago. Going to Cleveland could give him a solid team to work with, and his offensive background could help elevate whoever is the starting quarterback.
5. Scottie Montgomery, AHC/RB coach, Detroit Lions
A former college coach at East Carolina, Montgomery has been instrumental in the development of the "Sonic and Knuckles" backfield of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Hiring assistant head coaches is the same philosophy that brought Dan Campbell to Detroit, and it could help the Browns find their next leading man.
4. Jesse Minter, DC, Los Angeles Chargers
Minter oversaw a historically effective defense at Michigan, and his Chargers unit ranks near the top of the league in many key areas in his first season with Los Angeles. Giving Minter players like Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett could be very interesting for him, provided he ends up nailing the offensive coordinator hire.
3. Joe Brady, OC, Buffalo Bills
After stumbling in his first OC job with the Panthers, Brady has been born anew with the Bills as Josh Allen continues his MVP-level play. Hiring Brady is not a guarantee of success, but he will make sure the Browns have high-end quarterback play and a consistent passing attack in 2024.
2. Brian Flores, DC, Minnesota Vikings
Flores was able to win at an average clip during his time in Miami, but his bombastic personality and mismanagement of quarterbacks like Tua Tagovailoa did him in. Armed with experience and some offensive hires he could poach from Minnesota, Flores would build the Browns into a team no one wants to face.
1. Mike Vrabel, former HC, Tennessee Titans
Vrabel, who was hired by the team as a consultant, built a consistent winner in Tennessee despite some subpar offensive talent outside of Derrick Henry and a front office that believed Treylon Burks was as good as AJ Brown. Vrabel gives the Browns a baseline competency they need to survive in the AFC North.