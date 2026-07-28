Cleveland Browns fantasy football tracker: Every training camp and preseason update

The Cleveland Browns brought in Todd Monken as their head coach this offseason to unlock their offense with young talent. He has a tall task ahead, yet it all begins and ends with Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson's duel for the club's starting quarterback job.

All eyes are on Sanders and Watson. Whoever secures the top spot on the depth chart will have a massive domino effect. Not just on Monken and the Browns' skill players, but on the fantasy football community.

Cleveland quietly has a fascinating setup. They followed up Monken's arrival by overhauling their offensive line and adding first- and second-round rookie wide receivers in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. There's also plenty of intrigue surrounding budding second-year playmakers, running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

However, again, it's difficult to properly assess the situation amid the Browns' uncertainty under center. How the Sanders-Watson situation unfolds ultimately determines the entire operation, for better or worse.

Training camp and the preseason will give us a much better idea of what to expect from this group in 2026. There will certainly be no shortage of information when the pads come on, especially regarding Sanders versus Watson. Stay tuned and let this be your one-stop shop for everything you need to know coming out of Cleveland heading into fantasy drafts this summer.

Note: This story will be updated regularly throughout the Cleveland Browns' training camp and preseason.

Cleveland Browns fantasy football tracker

Shedeur Sanders vs. Deshaun Watson and other Browns camp battles

Where wideout Jerry Jeudy factors into the equation bears monitoring. He's technically the veteran of the group, albeit with increased competition on the outside and in the slot à la Concepcion and Boston.

Notable Browns injuries and news

Judkins is coming back from a gruesome ankle injury and a fractured fibula that required surgery and derailed him in 2025. He's ready to rock and appears set to take a significant step forward in his second NFL campaign, barring any setbacks.

Actionable Browns fantasy takeaways

Concepcion and Boston have the pedigree and upside to return great value on investment at their average draft positions (ADPs). Judkins could legitimately push for 300 touches after seeing 256 across 14 games in his first season. Fannin is a stud and no worse than the second option in the Browns' passing attack, something most TEs can't say.

Sleepers, dynasty names, and under-the-radar Browns players to know

Second-year wide receiver Isaiah Bond is a name to watch. He went undrafted amid a legal situation that was later no-billed, though one team reportedly tabbed him as a first-round prospect during the evaluation process.