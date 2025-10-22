Cleveland finally jumps in latest power rankings after crushing Miami

The Browns entered Week 7 in quite the predicament. Their recent performances had not only been underwhelming but teetering on embarrassing. One NFL team that has been no stranger to extreme embarrassment in 2025, the Miami Dolphins, strolled into town for what many expected to be a slop fest between two miserable franchises in desperation mode. These two teams were in fact playing for something. Although it was more about their coaches' jobs than the playoffs, it was still something.

Browns fans were pleasantly surprised to see their team display a great deal of fight, bludgeoning the hapless Dolphins for four straight quarters. If this effort represented how these teams felt about their coaches, it's safe to say Mike McDaniel is at the end of his rope in Miami, while Kevin Stefanski might have bought himself a little breathing room.

There was little in this contest by way of Browns offense, as the team totaled only 206 yards. Dillon Gabriel was able to pilot a conservative attack, as the Browns once again remained turnover-less in the rookie's starts. Quinshon Judkins continued his bid for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, scoring a trio of touchdowns against the movable object that is the Miami Dolphins defense.

Browns jump two spots to #28 in latest power rankings

En route to a dominating win, the Browns' defense intercepted Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and saw him fumble three more times. They saw to it that he got an early shower, as the Dolphins pulled him for 7th-round rookie Quinn Ewers in the fourth quarter. Of course, Ewers fumbled two more times as the Browns' defensive siege wore on.

This sterling defensive effort earned the Browns a rise in this week's power ranking, courtesy of NFL Spin Zone, unfamiliar territory to be sure. The Browns took a jump, albeit a modest one, to #28 after ranking #30 last week.

When the dust settled, the Browns had notched four sacks on the duo, one each by Myles Garrett, Grant Delpit, Donovan McMillon, and former Dolphin Jerome Baker. The picks came thanks to great efforts by Rayshawn Jenkins, Ronnie Hickman (who called his INT before it happened), and Tyson Campbell, who was able to return his gift 34 yards to the house.

A win is a win, the old adage goes. The Browns dominated the Dolphins in this contest, but it will likely take a similar effort against a better opponent to receive a significant leap next week. The Browns will get that opportunity when they face the surging New England Patriots, led by Mike Vrabel who spent last season in Cleveland.

There is still plenty to play for, regardless of the Browns' record at this present moment. A win in New England will enhance Kevin Stefanski and Co.'s job security, while simultaneously giving revered Browns veterans like Joel Bitonio, David Njoku, and Wyatt Teller a reason to stick around through the end of the 2025 campaign.

A loss could mean those pitchforks and torches find their way back to the paws of the angry members of the Dawg Pound.

More Browns news and analysis