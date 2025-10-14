Is Week 7 a make-or-break week for Kevin Stefanski?

While few expected big things from the Cleveland Browns this season, there's something about watching the train wreck in action that just hits different. Perhaps, in the back of your mind, it felt like there was some possibility the Browns would actually shock the world. Turns out, their performance through six games has crushed all hopes and dreams in a way only the Browns can.

It hasn't been all bad, as the Browns' defense continues to appear formidable despite laughable support from their offensive counterparts. The part that really causes one to scratch their head is just how this team's offense can be, well, offensive. This isn't a trademark team with a defensive head coach whose obsession with running the ball and putting his specialty unit back on the field to close it out baffles fans and pundits alike.

Kevin Stefanski could be entering make-or-break game against Dolphins after brutal 23-game stretch

The captain of the ship is Kevin Stefanski, a coach whose entire résumé consists of being on the offensive side of the ball. Offense is supposed to be his bread and butter. It wouldn't be obvious from the team's performance on that side of the ball, however.

Following the 2024 season, the Browns finished with the league's worst offense in points per game, with a paltry 15.2. Through six games this year, they're on track to reach a new level of ineptitude, with a harrowing 13.7 points per game - which also ranks last in the NFL.

This begs the question, is Kevin Stefanski at the end of his rope in Cleveland? There are plenty of instances one can point to in making the argument that he should be relieved of his duties.

One particularly glaring stain on Stefanski was being one of the leading voices in favor of moving on from Baker Mayfield. Anonymous reports claimed they wanted an "adult" at the position. That exact same supposedly immature signal-caller is currently a leading MVP candidate for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A team that chose to embrace his fiery personality and empower him has reaped great rewards in the form of back-to-back division titles in 2023 and 2024, and a red-hot 5-1 start in 2025.

The worst thing an NFL franchise can do after making a crucial error, such as alienating and ultimately shipping out the only franchise quarterback this team has had since returning to Cleveland, is compounding the mistake with another, more crippling decision. As long as he's the head coach, Kevin Stefanski must be held largely responsible for the team's acquisition of Deshaun Watson. That move has backfired so spectacularly that the Browns are seriously considering releasing Watson while still owing him another guaranteed $45 million in 2026.

Or consider the fact that, just this season, Stefanski chose to throw rookie third-round quarterback Dillon Gabriel to the wolves - first against a Brian Flores-led defense in another country, followed by a contest against the bitter rival Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. Gabriel was sacked eight times in those two games, and his performance against Pittsburgh made him appear particularly overwhelmed.

While it's hard to fault the decision to roll with Joe Flacco to start the season, particularly when taking into account the massive financial mess the Browns placed themselves in with the entire Watson fiasco, it is difficult to fathom how Stefanski didn't ride it out two more weeks with the veteran.

This week, Stefanski will face a fair fight in the equally inept Miami Dolphins. The contest represented the perfect opportunity to ease a rookie in. Nonetheless, it will be up to the Browns' offense to show any signs of life. If they are unable to gain any traction against a defense that currently ranks 28th in the league, the end might be near for the Stefanski era in Cleveland.

On Sunday, the Browns play the Dolphins - but they also may just be playing to save Kevin Stefanski's job.

