Daniel Jeremiah gives Browns an edge no one saw coming in 2026 mock draft

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah just dropped his first mock draft of the 2026 cycle. With the Senior Bowl kicking off in Mobile, Alabama, the timing is perfect.

For a Cleveland Browns team stuck in a head coaching search and a roster identity crisis, Jeremiah’s picks offer a glimpse into a best-player-available strategy. This plan, however, might frustrate fans who are desperate for offensive fireworks after a brutal 5-12 campaign.

The Browns hold two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Jeremiah has them using the first one on a surprising defensive playmaker.

Browns fans won’t love how Daniel Jeremiah’s mock draft 1.0 unfolds

Pick No. 6: David Bailey, edge, Texas Tech

Jeremiah starts things off for the Browns with David Bailey. Bailey is a standout pass rusher from Texas Tech who had 14.5 sacks as a senior this past season. With the Browns already having Myles Garrett and extending Alex Wright this past November, this selection is a bit of a headscratcher. Even so, Jeremiah thinks Bailey is in a different league. He specifically noted that Bailey has the best get-off of any pass rusher in this entire draft class.

There is some logic to Jeremiah's selection. Bailey was a constant problem in the Big 12 throughout his collegiate career, and if you were to pair a high end speed rusher with Garrett, the Browns front four could move from "very good" to "elite." If Bailey were to start right away, Wright, Isaiah McGuire and Cam Thomas could provide some deep depth, helping keep everyone fresh. If Bailey plays up to his potential, the Browns could have the best pass rushing duo in the league very quickly.

The downside to selecting any defensive player at the sixth overall selection is the state of the offense. Cleveland's offense was one of the worst in the league in 2025, finishing the season with a ranking of 30th in total yardage and 31st in points per game. With elite wide receivers like Ohio State's Carnell Tate and Arizona State's Jordan Tyson still on the board, taking a defensive end who may not even start at the beginning of the season in the top 10 feels like a massive luxury. The Browns simply cannot afford to ignore the end zone any longer.

Pick No. 24 (via Jaguars): Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

With the pick acquired from the Jaguars in last years' trade down, Jeremiah has the Browns going offensive tackle with Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor. A massive human being at 6 foot 7, 360 pounds, Proctor would give the Browns a massive bookend to pair with Dawand Jones, depending on the laters' health. This would create one of the physically largest tackle duos in NFL history while also filling one of the biggest needs on the roster.

This move is much more obvious. The Browns offensive line surrendered 51 sacks in 2025 and struggled with health, age and consistency. If Joel Bitonio retires, there's a chance the Browns could be starting five totally new starting offensive linemen compared to last season.

Proctor is a gargantuan three year starter for the Crimson Tide, which allowed only two sacks on nearly 600 pass block snaps last season. While Proctor sometimes struggles with lateral quickness against smaller rushers, his raw power is undeniable. The former five-star recruit has the physical tools to become one of the best tackles in the league if he can reach his potential.

Addressing the depth at wide receiver

By passing on a pass catcher in the first round, Jeremiah is banking on the depth of the 2026 wide receiver class. The Browns currently lack a true elite wide receiver, with Jerry Jeudy slotting in as a solid second option. Fans might be wary of waiting until the second or third round to find a primary target, and unless the front office can swing for a big name, the wide receiver room could largely stay the same. Isaiah Bond showed some flashes last season, and Cedric Tillman can be serviceable when healthy. Malachi Corley also showed some big-play potential.

If the Browns decide to use some of their draft and/or financial capital to land a veteran instead, a few names are already heating up the rumor mill. George Pickens is coming off a massive year in Dallas but could be a "tag and trade" candidate if the Cowboys cannot reach a long-term deal. While his talent is undeniable, his history of emotional outbursts might be a red flag for a Cleveland locker room already in transition.

Another intriguing name is Brian Thomas Jr. in Jacksonville. With the Jaguars recently landing Travis Hunter, Thomas could be the odd man out in a crowded room. He would provide the vertical speed this offense lacks. A.J. Brown and Brandon Aiyuk are names that always draw headlines, but their high salary demands and recent drama-filled histories make them "fact-based" risks for a team with limited cap flexibility.

Final Verdict: Trenches over targets?

If Jeremiah’s mock holds true, the Browns would finish the first round without adding a wide receiver. This strategy assumes that the Browns can find value at those positions in the later rounds or land a star in free agency or a trade. It also assumes the current roster has more life in it than the 2025 results suggested.

The main issue with this strategy is that history shows Andrew Berry cannot find receiving talent in the mid-rounds. After swinging and missing on players like Tillman, David Bell and Jamari Thrash, a trade for a proven veteran seems like a better alternative than another swing at a third rounder.

Building through the trenches is a proven winning formula for long term success. However, for a fan base hungry for a modern and explosive offense, this trench heavy approach will certainly be a polarizing start to the draft season. It places a massive amount of pressure on the next head coach to fix one of the league's worst offensives from a year ago, with potentially the same barren offensive weapons room that plagued the team last season.