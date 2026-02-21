Derek Carr-Steelers rumor would reunite Browns with old nemesis

For the first time in years, it looks like the AFC North could legitimately be up for grabs. Zac Taylor is the only returning head coach, yet the Cincinnati Bengals won't be a Super Bowl contender until they fix their defense and offensive line.

Jesse Minter is a question mark for the Baltimore Ravens as a first-time head coach, and not all defensive-minded coaches make a big impact right away. That leaves the Cleveland Browns with Todd Monken trying to fix their ailing offense, and Mike McCarthy working his magic with a Pittsburgh Steelers team that lacks youth and talent.

That's why, with all the rumors around Aaron Rodgers' potential retirement and Derek Carr coming back, the Browns need to hope Carr doesn't land with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As pointed out by NFL reporter John Breech of CBS Sports, that's a real possibility.

"If Carr went to Pittsburgh for one year, he could be a bridge guy in a move that would give the Steelers some time to find their eventual quarterback of the future," Breech wrote.

Derek Carr to Steelers could randomly spell trouble for Browns

While not a superstar by any means, Carr has fared quite well against Cleveland in his career. He has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 1,674 yards, 11 touchdowns, three interceptions, and a passer rating of 96.0 in six games against the Browns in his career. He's gone 5-1 against them.

Of course, those numbers also have to be taken with a grain of salt. He only faced a Jim Schwartz-led defense once, and while he did complete 77.8 percent of his passes for 248 yards, two scores and no turnovers, he wouldn't face the same roster in an eventual comeback.

More than that, he made it loud and clear that he would only return for a contending team. Talking to his brother David on their "Home Grown" podcast, he said that it would have to be a perfect situation for him to even consider it:

"Would I do it? Yes," Carr said of a comeback. "Would I do it for anybody? Absolutely not."

The Steelers are clearly far from a perfect situation. The offensive line is average, they have no talent at wide receiver beyond DK Metcalf, and their once-great defense might take a huge step back with Mike Tomlin leaving town.

Whatever the case, the Browns shouldn't be afraid of anybody. They're entering the Todd Monken era with a clean slate and a plethora of young talent. The quarterback position is still a major concern, but contrary to what the national media might say, the AFC North should be up for grabs, and people shouldn't sleep on the 2026 Cleveland Browns.