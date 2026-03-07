Deshaun Watson’s restructure reveals Browns’ best-case scenario is still a nightmare

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns restructured Deshaun Watson’s contract for the final time, as 2026 is the final year of his deal. The restructure provides a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel of what will go down as arguably the worst contract in NFL history. While the restructure had to be made, creating nearly $36 million in cap space for 2026, it is a reminder that the nightmare of Watson’s contract isn’t quite over yet.

The veteran quarterback is expected to compete for the Browns’ starting quarterback job this offseason, but it’s fair to say the best-case scenario for Cleveland would be Shedeur Sanders winning the competition and establishing himself as the franchise quarterback. That would give the Browns stability at QB, and also keep them from possibly ending up in a situation where Watson plays well and the franchise has to entertain giving him a new contract.

While the best-case scenario is clear, it still would come with a brutal reality. Because of numerous restructures, including this latest one, Watson will be on Cleveland’s books for the next three seasons — whether he’s under contract or not. That means even if Sanders develops into the guy, Cleveland will never truly be able to take advantage of his inexpensive contract, because of Watson’s cap hits.

Per @MaryKayCabot, the #Browns are processing a salary conversion on QB Deshaun Watson. If it's the full amount, they'll convert $44.7M of salary into bonus, clearing $35.76M of cap space.



Updated Cap Hits

2026: $44.9M

2027: $86.2M (void)



Cleveland has already updated the… — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 6, 2026

In the NFL, an often preached philosophy is building a great team while a talented quarterback is on a rookie contract. That allows the team to get really good quarterback play, while investing in the rest of the roster since the franchise isn’t paying the most expensive position north of $50 million a year. That formula could have been really effective for the Browns since Sanders is only playing on a four-year contract worth $4.6 million as a fifth-rounder.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, Watson now has a $44.9 million cap hit in 2026, and with the team likely moving on next offseason, he’ll have a $34.6 million cap hit in 2027, and a $51.6 million cap number in 2028. That accounts for all four seasons of Sanders’ rookie contract.

Even if the young QB pans out and reaches the potential that he has flashed, it’ll be time to pay him like a top quarterback, as soon as the Browns are officially done with Watson’s contract. On one hand, that would be a good thing, because Cleveland will have an answer at the quarterback position, but on the other hand, the franchise will have missed the valuable period of building around an inexpensive quarterback.