Do the Cleveland Browns have their left tackle of the future?
By Britt Gerken
The Cleveland Browns have not had a consistent offensive line unit the entire year. Unfortunately, the team has been plagued with injuries to several different offensive lineman.
At the beginning of the year, Jedrick Wills Jr. was projected to be the starting left tackle. Wills was injured last year and was hopeful to be ready to go for the season opener, but he was unable to make it happen. Wills has started only four games this year and has suffered a multitude of injuries leaving him unable to start against the Baltimore Ravens this past week. Even when Wills has played, his performance has been awful.
Enter Dawand Jones. Jones primarily played right tackle during his time at Ohio State, playing just a few snaps at left tackle. However, the second year player filled in nicely when the team needed him.
After the game, here is what head coach Kevin Stefanski had to say about the tackle's performance.
"Those type of conversations we’ll talk through the next couple days. But yeah, I thought he did a good job, wasn’t perfect and considering that’s his first time over there, didn’t expect it to be perfect. But by and large, he did a good job."- Kevin Stefanski
This leaves the door open for Jones to be the team's left tackle moving forward. Especially when considering that Wills is currently in the last year of his contract. If Jones wants to stay at left tackle he will need to continue to monitor his weight. It's been reported that his weight ballooned to over 400 pounds while the Browns want him to stay closer to 350 pounds. Maintaining this weight will help Jones maintain his strength and help maximize his mobility, making him a tantalizing left tackle prospect.
If Jones can turn himself into the team's next permanent left tackle, that would be a huge win for the Browns. He has already passed his first test against the rival Ravens. With Wills being considered week to week, there is a chance that Jones will start again. If he does start, he will have another tough test to pass as he will be facing fellow former Buckeye Joey Bosa, who is battling through injuries, and the Los Angeles Chargers. Passing this test would go a long way in proving he should be the Browns left tackle of the future.
