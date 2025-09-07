Don’t place a bet on Browns-Bengals before seeing these plays

The Browns' season gets underway today in downtown Cleveland, with an AFC North showdown against the Bengals. Cincinnati is looking to make slow-season starts a thing of the past, while the Browns are trying to rediscover their 2023 identity.

Here are three bets for the Browns' home opener against the Bengals, with odds from DraftKings.

3 bets for Browns-Bengals Week 1

Jerome Ford over 45.5 rushing yards

Browns running back Jerome Ford is in line to be the main back in Quinshon Judkins' absence, even if it's just for one game. Rookie back Dylan Sampson will figure in, but Ford is likely to get the main share thanks to his experience in the offense.

The Browns are going back to a more run-first offense, and the Bengals were a bottom-tier defensive team a year ago. Ford went for 92 yards on 11 carries during the meeting against Cincinnati in Week 17, and 75 percent of running backs with 10 or more carries covered this line against the Bengals last year.

Andrei Iosivas over 21.5 receiving yards

The main story of the Bengals' offense is Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, rightfully so, but third-year receiver Andrei Iosivas is in line to be the third in 11 personnel sets. Iosivas covered this line in six of the last eight games to end the season, including a 53-yard outing against the Browns in Week 16.

Cleveland is one of the best defensive lines in the league, and Joe Burrow is certain to be under heavy duress on Sunday. Iosivas sees a three percent target share increase versus pressure, as well as better efficiency.

David Njoku 5+ receptions & Jerome Ford 2+ receptions

David Njoku is in for good days with Joe Flacco under center, as he's covered this mark in all four games with the veteran, not counting his debut against the Rams. Njoku's last game came against the Bengals, and he hauled in eight of his 10 targets. It's tough to say what coverages Cincinnati will run under Al Golden, but Njoku will almost certainly be in the mix.

To get the odds a little bit better on Njoku, Ford has had two receptions in four of five games with Flacco, with the only miss coming when four targets went to Kareem Hunt. Whether it be screens or checkdowns, Ford should end with at least two grabs.

