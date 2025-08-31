Don’t sleep on these 3 Browns season-long bets in 2025

With just one week remaining until the Browns' 2025 season kicks off, there's no better time than now to find some bets for the year. Quarterback and running back props aren't widely available with the anticipation that Flacco is eventually benched for a rookie and the unresolved situation with Quinshon Judkins. Still, some receiver and team props were being offered on multiple sites.

Here are three season-long bets for the upcoming Browns season, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

3 season-long Browns' bets for the 2025 season

Jerry Jeudy over 900.5 receiving yards

In his first year with the Browns, Jerry Jeudy set a franchise record with 90 receptions and totaled a career-best 1,229 receiving yards. From Week 8 to Week 15, when Jameis Winston was starting last year, Jeudy averaged 112.3 yards per game on just under 10 targets a game. Joe Flacco has a similar play style to Winston with the air-raid passing attack, as Flacco averaged over 40 attempts per game in his last run with the Browns.

Jeudy should fill Amari Cooper's role this year as the most reliable outside receiver who can win against man coverage consistently. In his five-year career, Jeudy has played at least 15 games four times. He's put up 900 receiving yards in two of those years, with the two years under coming just short at 856 and 758 yards. Now, as the established alpha in the room, Jeudy is poised to cover this line as long as he can stay healthy.

David Njoku over 4.5 receiving touchdowns

Sticking with guys who should see a boost under Flacco, perhaps nobody was more excited to hear about Flacco winning the starting job than David Njoku. During those five games in 2023, Njoku went for five touchdowns and averaged 78 yards per game on nine targets. Additionally, that was a receiving room that included Elijah Moore after Cooper, who wasn't a game-changer in his Browns' tenure but certainly had the trust of the veteran signal caller.

In 2025, the lack of certainty past Jeudy in the receiver room puts more on Njoku's plate as the secondary playmaker in the passing game. On top of his chemistry with Flacco, Njoku has had at least four touchdowns every season where he played at 14 or more games.

Browns over 4.5 wins

General consensus around the league is not fond of this prediction, and they do have an absolute gauntlet of six games to open the year. However, this is a Browns' regime that has sailed past this line every year but last season, where they completely switched the offense out of the coach's comfort zone and catered it to a quarterback who struggled and couldn't stay on the field.

When Kevin Stefanski has a quarterback post an average passer rating, the Browns are 26-12 in his time here. The defense is poised to have a bounce-back year and revert closer to their 2023 form, where they won games against good to great teams with P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson starting. If they can get anywhere close to that level this season, five wins should not be a tall task with just competent quarterback play.

More Browns news and analysis