Early 2026 mock draft has Browns landing franchise QB, but it’s probably not who you think

The Browns used two 2025 draft picks on quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel in round three and Shedeur Sanders in round five. Despite the two selections, Cleveland might've traded for their franchise quarterback on draft day, even though he isn't on the roster yet. By moving down from number two to five overall in a trade with Jacksonville, the Browns picked up another first-round pick in 2026.

The Deshaun Watson era was a huge swing and miss, as acknowledged by ownership, and this was the first offseason where they truly looked for solutions after Watson with his twice-torn Achilles. Unfortunately, the 2025 quarterback class was nothing close to the year prior, and there wasn't anyone enticing enough to take in the top five. That isn't the case next year, however, as the 2026 quarterback class initially looks pretty strong on paper.

Browns take Clemson's Cade Klubnik #1 overall in early 2026 mock draft

In an article by ESPN's Matt Miller, he made an early 2026 NFL mock draft that has the Browns with the number one pick. He has them taking Clemson's Cade Klubnik while comparing him to Baker Mayfield because of his combination of arm strength and mobility.

"Spending two picks on quarterbacks in 2025 -- Dillon Gabriel (third round) and Shedeur Sanders (fifth round) -- shouldn't prevent the Browns from looking for a long-term passer here. Klubnik enters the season as my No. 1 QB. In 2024, he threw for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions, highlighted by a gutsy performance against Texas in the College Football Playoff (336 passing yards, three TDs, one INT). Klubnik reminds me of Baker Mayfield -- whom Cleveland selected with the No. 1 pick in 2018 -- in terms of arm strength, mobility and playmaking awareness." ESPN's Matt Miller

It isn't completely certain who will be available in the 2026 class, but potential names that have been getting buzz include Texas's Arch Manning, Penn State's Drew Allar, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier. Klubnik is firmly in the mix with this bunch, but most of the hype has gone towards Manning or Allar (Allar mostly because of his ties to Northeast Ohio).

With their second first-round pick, Miller projects the Jaguars' pick will be 12th overall. He has the Browns taking offensive tackle Caleb Lomu from Utah, which isn't surprising considering the recent performance of Dawand Jones along with Jack Conklin entering the final year of his deal in 2025.

Any of these mock drafts this far out are for entertainment purposes, as nothing is even remotely close to set in stone. Still, we have a decent idea of which group of names the Browns will be looking at in 2026, barring a great performance from Gabriel or Sanders. Klubnik will be among the signal callers worth keeping an eye on throughout the upcoming collegiate season.

