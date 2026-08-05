Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is flashing the traits that made him a Browns favorite

For the second consecutive year, the Cleveland Browns struck gold twice in the second round of the NFL Draft. They got Carson Schwesinger and Quinshon Judkins last year, and doubled down with Denzel Boston and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in 2026.

Both of them were often tabbed as first-round-caliber talents, which is why general manager Andrew Berry didn't hesitate to trade up to get McNeil-Warren at No. 58 overall when the Toledo product shockingly slipped.

McNeil-Warren hasn't been in Cleveland long, but he's already proving that was the right call.

The rookie defensive back has shown flashes of his insane closing speed and active hands in training camp. He's making plays all over the field, regardless of who's at quarterback, the install, or context.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is already showing why the Browns traded up for him in the 2026 draft

During the first week of training camp, McNeil-Warren had a punch-out on Jack Stoll that led to a Chris Edmonds pick-six. McNeil-Warren disrupted what should have been an easy completion to flip the field with a big turnover.

Then, a couple of days later, he left fans in awe with his anticipation and speed, leaping to the ball with a couple of huge strides to break up a pass to the flat from Shedeur Sanders.

McNeil-Warren was one of the most intriguing prospects in a class that was pretty heavy at the position. His big and sturdy frame makes him a physical mismatch against most guys in the open field, and he's quicker and much more agile than most guys his size.

All young players must go through some growing pains and make adjustments once they turn pro, but McNeil-Warren's game looks tailor-made for the modern NFL. As a hybrid safety, defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg will have multiple avenues to get him on the field, maybe even as a big nickel.

McNeil-Warren may not have gotten the recognition other big-school guys like Dillon Thieneman and Caleb Downs got, but he can certainly hold his own against them in terms of athleticism and versatility. He played all over the defensive backfield at Toledo, and there were no glaring weaknesses in his game.

It's still early, but it looks like Rutenberg's defense is already in game shape. Defensive backs are flying, and the defensive line is wreaking havoc in the trenches. The offense has plenty of catching up to do, and there's no choice but to improve when you have to go against ball hawks like McNeil-Warren multiple times a day.