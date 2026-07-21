The Cleveland Browns revamped their wide receiver room with two dynamic and very different players. KC Concepcion is the speedy, gadget receiver who will keep defenses dizzy with his acceleration and pre-snap motion. Denzel Boston is the wrecking ball who will pound his way through defenders down the field.

Not all rookies make an immediate impact, but given Cleveland's lack of alternatives and the fact that the team is about to run a new offense under Todd Monken, the Browns' two first-year wideouts are expected to see a heavy workload right out of the gate.

CBS Sports' Fantasy Football expert Jamey Eisenberg recently shared his projections for the Browns' rookie pass-catchers, and while he gave both of them their flowers, it looks like he got things a bit mixed up.

"The Browns spent a first-round pick in the NFL Draft on Concepcion and a second-round pick on Boston. I give the slight nod to Concepcion, who just had 61 catches for 919 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games at Texas A&M in 2025. He could lead Cleveland in targets," wrote Eisenberg. "Boston has earned rave reviews this offseason, and he had 62 catches for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games at Washington in 2025. He should be a big-play threat, and he could lead the Browns in touchdowns."

Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion may thrive in ways fantasy projections miss

Don't get me wrong, the Browns' pair of rookie receivers should be productive from Day 1, but if anything, it feels like this could be the other way around. Concepcion is a boom-or-bust playmaker who still needs to work on his hands.

Boston, on the other hand, is the reliable pass-catcher with an insane catch radius and a brick wall of a body to keep the chains in motion. He's not a burner and won't beat guys with his speed; he'll make tough catches and move bodies out of the way with his strength.

As such, it would make much more sense to see Boston lead the team in targets, even if he's not the leader in receiving yards or touchdowns. Of course, there will be a big play here and there, and he's also a perennial mismatch in the red zone, but that might not necessarily be his role in Year 1.

Basing projections solely on college production feels insufficient. Concepcion and Boston likely won't be used the same way in the pros, and they'll face tougher and better-prepared competition.

Regardless of who does what, this is the beauty of sports and a testament to the Browns' great asset management. They didn't commit to one type of player, instead adding two who are different but complementary, guys who could become one of the league's most entertaining 1-2 punches once they reach their prime.

Whether it's by having Concepcion go off for 40-plus yards after a quick slant or having Boston run over two guys to get a first down, Monken's offense will have options. The Browns have enough versatility to use each player to the best of his ability, and that type of creative freedom can lead to great things in Cleveland for a change.