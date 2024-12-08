Final injury report for Browns v. Steelers: Is Cedric Tillman playing today?
Ahead of Week 14's matchup against their AFC North divisional rival, the Cleveland Browns were more optimistic about Cedric Tillman's ability to suit up for his first game since suffering a concussion than they were in Week 13.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski had even told reporters “I'd say there's a chance, yes" in response to Tillman's injury status and ability to play against the Steelers on the road. Unfortunately for Stefanski and the Browns offense, though, it looks like Tillman needs another week to recover from that head injury.
Tillman is one of four Cleveland players listed as out ahead of the contest, with some mainstays still remaining on the outside looking in. That includes Jedrick Wills Jr., Sam Kamara, and Maurice Hurst. Wills seems destined to remain out for the rest of the season, so expect to see a lot more of German Ifedi proving his mettle on the O-line in coming weeks.
Outside of Wills and Tillman, though, there's a questionable tag on Juan Thornhill and rookie receiver Jamari Thrash. Myles Harden, a backup CB for the team, is also questionable headed into the game. Thornhill would be replaced by Rodney McLeod in the starting unit if he's unable to go in Week 14. McLeod nearly had an interception in his start last week against the Denver Broncos.
Thrash has been lightly introduced to the offensive unit over the last few weeks, but suffered a shoulder injury in Week 13 that limited him in practice ahead of the Browns' game against the Steelers. As long as Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore can go, Thrash's absence if necessary won't be too big of a blow to their receiving corp.
Here's a list of the Browns' inactives for Week 14.
Steelers' injury report ahead of Week 14
The only two Steelers players listed on their injury report ahead of Week 14 are George Pickens (hamstring) and Montravious Adams (knee). Pickens is likely to suit up considering how the last game against the Browns went for him - he's going to want retribution for what he felt like was a game won by the weather and not by Cleveland's actual talent.
However, just an hour and a half before kick off, the team announced that Pickens would actually be inactive for the contest - a big blow for a Pittsburgh offense reliant on the two man game between Russell Wilson and Pickens.
CB Cory Trice, G Max Scharping, DE Dean Lowry, and 3QB Kyle Allen were all listed as inactive ahead of the game, as well.
For Adams, despite a full week of practice, he'll be out for the game against the Browns. The Steelers' defense should be find even down one defensive tackle, but it should be interesting to see if the Browns' offensive line can take advantage of a slightly thinned out D-line for Pittsburgh.