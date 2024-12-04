First injury report for Browns ahead of Week 14 v. Steelers shows no surprises
Ahead of the Cleveland Browns' matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers - their last of the season - their first injury report and DNPs show more of the same headed into Week 14.
With a short recovery week given their Monday night loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 13, the Browns were always going to have some wear and tear to report. Given how banged up they were headed into Week 13, it was a given that this Steelers game would see some thinned out positions and a thinned out starting lineup on both sides of the ball.
Read more: 3 Browns to watch for in Week 14 against Steelers
Looking ahead to Week 14 and according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, these are the Browns players that are expected to miss the first practice of the week in preparation for their big divisional game on the road.
Player
Injury
Sam Kamara
Concussion
Cedric Tillman
Concussion
Juan Thornhill
Calf
Jamari Thrash
Shoulder
Jedrick Wills Jr.
Knee
The biggest names on the list include Cedric Tillman and Juan Thornhill. Tillman had just started to heat up with Jameis Winston under center, hitting 99 yards in his first game with Winston and looking like Winston's favorite target in the middle of the field.
But, with Tillman potentially out again with a concussion, you can expect to keep seeing Jerry Jeudy flourish with Winston downfield and with Elijah Moore acting as a great option on the sideline for 3rd down gains.
As for Thornhill, him being out of practice with a concussion might once again mean Rodney McLeod gets the nod in the starting lineup. The 13 year veteran nearly reeled in his 19th career interception in Week 13 and did a great job in coverage, so it's fair to assume he'll hold that spot. While Thornhill hasn't been amazing as a starter, the Browns are still down a starter on paper.
Wills continues to be a DNP for the Browns
A name that continues to live on the Browns' injury list is Wills, who is a designated DNP player in Cleveland's first practice ahead of their Steelers game. Wills hasn't suited up since Week 8, and his starting spot was snatched up by T Dawand Jones. Jones thrived in the role, but he suffered a season ending leg injury that forced the Browns to start German Ifedi at tackle instead.
Wills told reporters after sitting for Week 8 that he was "shocked" at being benched for Jones, but it was a logical decision with Jones healthy at the time and with Wills seemingly not 100 percent healthy by their Week 9 Los Angeles Chargers. Now, it's unclear when Wills will suit up again if Cleveland's happy with Ifedi - a third stringer - getting minutes over him while he nurses his knee.