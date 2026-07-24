Former Browns defender may have just given away his next move

The Cleveland Browns moved on from Juan Thornhill in the 2025 offseason after he failed to meet expectations over two seasons. He spent last year with the Steelers and Jaguars and closed out the regular season on Jacksonville's practice squad.

Thornhill might have recently suggested that he wants to not only return to the NFL, but that he has a particular team in mind.

The former Browns defender posted a clip of him walking out of the tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium on his TikTok account. The caption read "Imagine walking out to the best fans" and his hashtags referenced that same team: The Kansas City Chiefs.

For those who might not remember, Thornhill was with the Chiefs before the Browns signed him away to that three-year $21 million deal that didn't age well. Kansas City selected Thornhill in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and he went to three Super Bowls with the Chiefs, winning two of them.

Former Browns safety Juan Thornhill clearly wants to return to Chiefs

Now, it's worth noting that maybe Thornhill was just being nostalgic with this post. After all, he did have the best years of his career in Kansas City, not only from a production standpoint but from a championship standpoint, as he has two Super Bowl rings as proof.

The production that Thornhill gave the Chiefs is what Browns fans were expecting when the team signed him to that nice three-year contract. Unfortunately, injuries limited his time on the field and the Browns were left with the obvious choice of releasing him after two years.

The fact that Thornhill spent last year with two different teams and was on the practice squad by the end of the season proves that Cleveland made the right call. If he wants to link up with his old team, that's no sweat off Browns fans' backs.

As for whether the Chiefs could use him, their safety position could use some help but it's doubtful that Thornhill could offer what once made him great. It'll be interesting to see how this goes for the 30-year-old safety. Will he end up back in Kansas City or is this the end of the line for him?