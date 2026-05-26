Former Giants top-5 pick could become Browns’ next reclamation project

The New York Giants have a stacked defensive line, and there might not be enough snaps for everybody. With Abdul Carter looking to take a big leap in Year 2, another former first-round pick might be the odd man out in East Rutherford.

For months, there has been speculation surrounding Kayvon Thibodeaux and his trade market. He looked like a prime trade candidate around the NFL Draft, and even though that wasn't the case, he could still be on the move.

Notably, the Cleveland Browns were in the market for another pass rusher earlier in the offseason when they backed out of a deal with the Buffalo Bills' A.J. Epenesa.

General manager Andrew Berry might want to explore the possibility of trading for Thibodeaux.

The Browns may have a chance to buy low on Kayvon Thibodeaux

In April's draft, the Giants added Arvell Reese to an already stacked front seven. With Brian Burns, Tremaine Edmunds, Abdul Carter, Shely Barris, and Darius Alexander all in the mix, paying nearly $15 million for Thibodeaux might not be the wisest decision.

That's especially true since Thibodeaux has failed to live up to the hype after entering the league as the No. 5 overall pick out of Oregon. He's coming off another disappointing season, logging just 25 total tackles (13 solo) with five tackles for loss, nine QB hits, 2.5 sacks, and two passes defensed in 10 games (all starts). Pro Football Focus gave him a dreadful 58.0 pass-rush grade, which ranked 93rd out of 115 eligible edge rushers.

That said, he's just 25 years old and the physical tools are there. Thibodeaux has struggled with injuries over the past couple of years, but he posted 11.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 16 QB hits in his second year in the league. He's got the talent and the potential, and he may benefit from a change of scenery.

Granted, the Browns already have the best pass rusher in the game in Myles Garrett, so they don't need to pay nearly $15 million for an underperforming edge. However, a former top-five pick on a one-year rental in the final year of his rookie deal is a gamble worth making.

There wouldn't be much downside to making a run at him. The Browns have a surplus of fifth- and seventh-round picks in 2027, and the Giants would probably take a minor return in a trade to get him off their books.

The Browns already have Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire as solid rotational pieces opposite Garrett. Still, they might not be entirely satisfied with that unit after nearly signing Epenesa. This is a possibility worth exploring.