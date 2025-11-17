Former NFL journeyman says the quiet part out loud about Shedeur Sanders' situation

Everyone knew what was going to happen once Shedeur Sanders took the field for the Cleveland Browns: overreactions. Nothing about the noise surrounding the rookie quarterback has been normal, so regardless of how he played in his debut, the conversation was going to reach extremes in one direction or the other. Sanders didn’t play well in his two quarters of action in Sunday’s loss the Baltimore Ravens, and sure enough, the conversation in the aftermath is loud.

One talking point has been Sanders' lack of experience with the starting unit. After Sunday’s game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the rookie quarterback’s first ever snaps with the starting unit was on Sunday, during the game. That confession has drew a ton of reactions, with many people criticizing Stefanski for poorly preparing the rookie.

The online discourse led to many former players jumping in, with former journeyman quarterback Luke McCown comparing his experience to Sanders'. In a lengthy post, McCown acknowledged that it’s not uncommon for backup quarterbacks not to have any reps with the starters, but admitted that does make life tough for quarterbacks when they’re thrown into the action.

Former 4th round pick here..

Former Journeyman backup here..



I think there is a massive misunderstanding about how an NFL practice is structured.



The only time mid round pick rookies and backups get meaningful reps is in training camp, and they are never with the ones unless… https://t.co/sO3EgqoiRl — Luke McCown (@luke_mccown) November 17, 2025

McCown talked through a typical NFL practice structure, to explain why a backup quarterback doesn’t really get any reps with the starting offense. After the breakdown, the former quarterback explained how that reality makes being a backup quarterback the hardest job in sports; they have limited reps, but the same expectations of the starter.

McCown, a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2004, says the situation Sanders came into stinks, and he knows because he’s been there. However, the former quarterback says the current Browns rookie will be better if he’s given reps and a full week of prep.

Sanders could get his full week of reps and prep in Week 12, as Cleveland prepares for the Las Vegas Raiders. Following Sunday’s game, Stefanski said Dillon Gabriel will be the starter if he clears concussion protocol, and Sanders will start if Gabriel can’t clear the protocol in time. The head coach wasn’t ready to say how practice time will factor into the equation, since Gabriel will have to go through a multi-day process to clear the concussion protocol. Surely, a lot of eyes will be on Cleveland’s injury report throughout the week.