How to watch Browns vs. Bengals with and without cable
There has been no rest for the Cleveland Browns, as the week leading into its Week 7 game against a divisional rival has seen one big trade and one big return from one of its locker room leaders.
The 1-5 Browns are finally getting back star RB Nick Chubb in Week 7, a year removed from one of the most gruesome knee injuries suffered in game by a running back. Chubb, an All-Pro runner who had over 1,500 rushing yards in 2022, will look to add some much needed balance to a pass heavy offense being led by an inaccurate quarterback in Deshaun Watson and by questionable play callers in HC Kevin Stefanski and OC Ken Dorsey.
But, the Browns also traded away Amari Cooper leading up to the Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, sending him to the Buffalo Bills for a decent pick package. With Cooper gone, it will be interesting to see if Watson thrives with less pressure to get the ball in the hands of a bonafide WR1, or if he suffers as a result of his departure.
But, how can you catch this game between the 2-4 Bengals and the Browns? Let's take a look at some of the options viewers have with and without cable as an option.
Options to watch Browns v. Bengals with cable
Channel: CBS
After a quick trounce over to FOX in Week 6, the Browns are back on CBS for this home game at Huntington Bank Field. Anyone with a cable subscription should be able to catch this game on CBS at 1 p.m. EST. Since a Cincinnati-Cleveland game is so centralized to one state, Ohio, the broadcast coverage for this contest is very small. According to 506 Sports, during the 1 p.m. time slot most of the country will be seeing Houston at Green Bay. Essentially all of Ohio, most of Pennsylvania, parts of West Virginia and Kentucky, and a bit of Indiana will be getting this game.
Options to watch Browns v. Bengals without cable
Streaming: Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket, Fubu, Paramount+
All of these options require a subscription, but all have free trials available so that you are able to catch the game without worrying about a bill in the immediate term. A piece of advice: set a reminder to cancel your subscription if you do not plan on utilizing any of the above options again after Week 7.
Paramount+ offers many CBS Sports programs, and will typically carry NFL games that are aired on CBS if they are local to your area. Again, this requires a subscription, but they also offer a free trial.
Options for listening to Browns v. Bengals
- 850 ESPN Cleveland
- 98.5 WNCX
- 92.3 FM The Fan WKRK
- 89.1 FM La Mega (Español)