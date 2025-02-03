Ian Rapoport reveals further details surrounding Myles Garrett’s trade request

As the first few hours pass after Myles Garrett's bombshell trade request from the Cleveland Browns was dropped publicly, more details keep getting revealed about his line of thinking about the trade and the Browns' thinking on it.

Cleveland has made it absolutely clear since last week that they would not entertain any trade offers for Garrett, with general manager Andrew Berry telling reporters that he wants Garrett to retire a Brown and go "from Cleveland to Canton."

Berry's own words were then used in Garrett's trade request, in which he stated his goal is not to go from Cleveland to Canton, but to simply win a championship - something he does not see happening in his future with Cleveland.

According to new intel from Ian Rapoport, this request came as no shock to the Browns, which lends itself to the thinking that the front office is truly standing pat on not moving on from their All-Pro pass rusher.

Rapoport offers further insight on Garrett trade request

In a hit for NFL Network from Super Bowl XIV - somewhere Garrett hopes to be soon - Rapoport mentions that Garrett's request was not a surprise for Cleveland. In fact, Rapoport reports that its been known for weeks that he's wanted out.

"The Browns have been adamant. They do not plan to trade him. But that means we have a standoff for one of the best players on this team," said Rapoport.

Tom Pelissero added onto Rapoport's comments during the hit, saying that it's a situation that's been going on for weeks.

"This is not something new. As Ian mentioned, this has been going on for several weeks. They've been trying to do things in the shadows. All of a sudden, in the past few days, Andrew Berry made a statement saying, 'he's going to be a Brown and go straight into Canton.' Myles Garrett now saying, that's not the goal, from Cleveland to Canton. The goal is to win a Super Bowl. He thinks his best opportunity to do so is somewhere else," said Pelissero.

Another interesting tidbit reported on by Pelissero here is that Garrett is not interested in money or using this as some sort of leverage for an extension - he literally just wants to win and therefore wants off of the Browns. But, it just doesn't seem like Cleveland or Berry are interested in budging on that for the time being.

