If the Browns hire Nate Scheelhaase, his first QB move could be a shock

The Cleveland Browns entered last season with a major quarterback problem. Even if Deshaun Watson had been healthy enough to play, his past performances were far from encouraging for this team.

Fast forward to today, and the situation hasn't changed much. The Browns still have Watson under contract for another year, with struggling rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders as his competitors.

That's why an offensive-minded head coach and pass game specialist like Nate Scheelhaase might have one condition to take the Browns' job. Per team analyst Jeff Phelps, Scheelhaase may want to go with Jimmy Garoppolo, or someone else at quarterback, while he gets his offensive system going.

"If Scheelhaase is hired, there's no way that he's not going to have major input into who his QB is," Phelps told Andy Baskin on 92.3 The Fan. "He just might say, 'I want (Garoppolo) for 2 years while I put my system in place and we look for the young guy. We'll get the young guy in 2027. Let's go,' Or he might say, 'I love Shedeur Sanders, let's bring him in, he's my starter.'"

Nate Scheelhaase might want Jimmy Garoppolo in Cleveland

Shedeur Sanders closed out last season as the starter. He did give the offense a new dimension with a more vertical passing game. That being said, he ranked near the bottom in most statistical categories, and with all the baggage that comes with him because of his fan base and pedigree, Scheelhaase may not want anything to do with all the drama.

The Browns could also target another bridge quarterback like Mac Jones, who might be familiar with some of Scheelhaase's offensive concepts, given his time in Kyle Shanahan's system. Then again, the San Francisco 49ers may want a lot for the former first-round pick.

While Phelps didn't say that Scheelhaase will definitely ask Garoppolo to join him in Cleveland, given that he didn't throw a single pass last season, it makes perfect sense that he demands having the final say in the quarterback decision.

There seemed to be a disconnect between what GM Andrew Berry wanted to do and what Kevin Stefanski thought was best for the team. That can't happen again, and the new head coach will have to make sure to keep Berry's meddling and micromanaging to a minimum.

The Browns don't have many options left for their head coaching position, and Scheelhaase has all the leverage in this situation, especially after interviewing with both the Browns and Buffalo Bills.