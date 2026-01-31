Insider reveals possible QB targets for Browns after Todd Monken hire

The Cleveland Browns will look to shake up the offense with Todd Monken at the helm. He comes with vast success in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens, and he might be just what this team needs to take the offense into the 21st century.

That being said, he won't have Lamar Jackson in Cleveland. The Browns' quarterback room is far from impressive, and having Deshaun Watson be your best option in 2026 says it all about the current state of the roster.

That's why it's not much of a surprise to hear that Monken and his staff may want to add someone else to the mix. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, he might be interested in Malik Willis or Alabama rookie Ty Simpson.

"I expect the Browns to add there, I think the shake up will be there regardless if it was Monken or someone else," Fowler said on ESPN Cleveland Radio.

Browns could target Malik Willis or Ty Simpson to fix their quarterback room

Ty Simpson might be available with the No. 24 overall pick, which the Browns hold via their trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars during last year's draft.

Simpson was a five-star recruit, like most Alabama quarterbacks, but he has limited experience as a first-year starter. Even if the Browns get him, he might need a year or two on the sidelines before being ready. The upside is there, but he's not a top-tier prospect, even in an underwhelming draft class.

Malik Willis, on the other hand, sounds like a more feasible option. Monken is used to working with uber-athletic, dual-threat quarterbacks, and Willis has thrived when rolling out of the pocket, or when given an inch of space to scramble. He's earned a big payday after two impressive years as Jordan Love's backup, and while he might be a little out of the Browns' price range, he'd be a seamless fit for this offense.

Otherwise, the Browns will probably roll with a QB room consisting of Watson and second-year pros Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, none of whom proved to be ready or to have the potential to be the franchise's saviors in their rookie years.

Hiring the right head coach was just the first step. Now, general manager Andrew Berry has to get to work to give him the weapons he needs to work his magic.

Unfortunately, this team may not be just a quarterback away from contention, as four of their OL starters will be free agents, and they don't have a true WR1 yet.