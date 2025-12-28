Is Harold Fannin Jr. playing today? Full injury update for Browns TE in Week 17

After watching star rookie running back Quinshon Judkins get carted off the field with a gruesome lower leg injury, we’ve reached the point of the NFL season where the Cleveland Browns should be taking zero chances with player injuries, especially for those representing the franchise’s future.

That logic puts head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns in a difficult spot entering Week 17, with promising young players like TE Harold Fannin Jr., RB Dylan Sampson, DT Mason Graham, and LB Carson Schwesinger all operating at less than 100 percent.

Both Graham and Schwesinger were healthy enough to log full practices on Friday, meaning they’ll be good to go for Sunday’s home finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It gets complicated with both Fannin and Sampson, though, as you could argue they’re the two most dangerous receiving threats on Cleveland’s entire roster right now.

Sampson missed the Browns’ last two games with calf and hand injuries. Stefanski said he's been progressing well, but Sampson was limited in all three practices this week and is officially questionable for the Steelers game.

Fannin’s situation is more alarming, as he was a late addition to the injury report Friday with a groin issue. Fannin himself told reporters that he expects to play, but with nothing on the line (outside of tanking for the No. 1 overall pick in 2026), and rain in the forecast that could muddy up the field conditions, the Browns could opt to play it safe with their best skill position player — even if he’s active for the game.

It all puts fantasy football managers in an impossible situation with league championships on the line. Fannin would easily be a top-five play at tight end if he’s active and gets his normal 85-90 percent of Cleveland’s offensive snaps. But if he’s limited at all, with the Browns actually more incentivized to lose this week’s game than win it, based on the current projected draft order, fantasy managers may be forced to pivot from a player who’s been targeted 31 times over the Browns’ last three games.

The latest injury updates for Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in Week 17

Editor’s note: This article will be updated with the latest information regarding Fannin’s game status leading up to Sunday’s 1 p.m. (EST) kickoff.

Fannin officially active for Steelers game

The Browns announced their Week 17 inactives about an hour before kickoff — and Fannin was not among them.

Running back Dylan Sampson is also set to return against Pittsburgh, so fantasy managers will have options against a Steelers defense that ranks 30th in the NFL at defending the pass.

Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. is active. QB Dillon Gabriel is inactive, so Bailey Zappe will be the backup to Shedeur Sanders.



Other inactives:



CB Myles Harden

OL Kendrick Green

T Jeremiah Byers

WR Jamari Thrash

TE David Njoku

DT Sam Kamara — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 28, 2025

Schefter: Fannin expected to be a full-go vs. Steelers

Here's music to the ears of Fannin's fantasy football managers — he's expected to have no restrictions in the game against the Steelers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday night.

There's always the chance of re-injury with muscle issues, but this is the kind of report needed to justify starting him in fantasy championship matchups. Unless you have a great pivot option, as there's an added risk of wind and rain affecting the passing game in this one, Fannin can be deployed as a top-five fantasy option this week as Shedeur Sanders' go-to target.

Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr., who injured his groin during practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday, is expected to be “a full go” vs. the Steelers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2025

Fowler: Fannin suffered no setbacks with groin injury, expected to play

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Fannin remains on track to play after what he called a minor “tweak” following Friday’s practice. Fowler relayed from a team source that there were no setbacks with the injury on Saturday.

Fannin suffered no setbacks and is still expected to play Sunday, per sources. https://t.co/oaUhWvRvpM — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 28, 2025

Browns elevate tight end Sal Cannella from practice squad ahead of Steelers game

Typically, a practice squad call-up like this is a sign of things to come, but according to The Athletic’s Zac Jackson, we shouldn’t read too much into the team adding Cannella to the active roster.

The team already ruled out veteran David Njoku due to a non-injury/personal situation, and Brenden Bates is battling through an ankle injury. With Fannin now nicked up as well, elevating Cannella is likely just a precautionary depth move.

Still, is this the kind of news Fannin’s fantasy managers wanted to see on Saturday? Absolutely not.