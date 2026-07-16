Jared Verse's bold Browns QB comments have everyone rolling their eyes

When the Cleveland Browns agreed to send Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Verse and draft picks, many people argued that Verse was the biggest loser in the situation. The young defender went from a top contender to a rebuilding team, from a team with Matthew Stafford at quarterback to a franchise that has been looking for a quarterback for a long time.

While fans and media members were quick to categorize the move as a nightmare for Verse, it didn’t take long for the defensive lineman to start defending his new team. He instantly won Browns fans over after his first practice when he said that Cleveland doesn't prepare like a losing team.

As for the Browns' uncertainty at quarterback, Verse appears to feel good about the team’s direction there as well.

Appearing on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning Football, Verse was asked what he’s seen so far from Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. His response left people convinced that he was lying to be a good teammate.

“These are two great quarterbacks," Verse said. "So far I've just seen two elite quarterbacks battling it out.”

Jared Verse sees something in Cleveland's quarterbacks that outsiders don't

Verse’s words drew a ton of pushback because Watson hasn’t been elite in over five years, and Sanders hasn’t established himself as an elite NFL quarterback yet. The Browns’ quarterback room is the most criticized one in the league, so people aren’t buying any of the positive talk about the room.

However, Verse has a different perspective from most of the people weighing in on the conversation: He’s seen them go to work up close. That shaped his response to the question, as he explained that he likes how they work.

Verse got specific with each quarterback, saying that Watson has a clear vet presence, despite his recent struggles. For Sanders, the defender explained that the young quarterback’s confidence is unmatched, before detailing how Sanders makes impressive throws that leave people confused (in the best way).

Both quarterbacks will try to lean on those respective strengths as they compete in training camp to be the starter. While the NFL world may be laughing at Verse’s comments, one of his teammates could help him get the last laugh in 2026.