Josh Sweat’s OTA absence could create a dream opportunity for the Browns

We're approaching the quieter part of the NFL offseason. OTAs are underway, and there's still some time to spare before training camp. Other than minor transactions, there's not much going on around the league.

However, that doesn't mean there aren't storylines to keep a close eye on. As always, unhappy veterans skipping OTAs will get tangled up in trade rumors. Like clockwork, that's the case with veteran Josh Sweat.

The Arizona Cardinals' star pass rusher has been MIA, and it's reportedly not injury-related. As such, insiders and analysts across the league are speculating about a potential trade request.

Should that be the case, Sweat would be a perfect addition to the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns could find the perfect veteran complement to Myles Garrett

As expected, the Browns have used most of their offseason resources to address their ever-struggling offense. That doesn't mean they shouldn't look to give new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg some prime weapons.

This team almost signed A.J. Epenesa earlier in the offseason. They didn't bring anyone else after he failed his physical, but the fact that they were interested in adding a veteran pass rusher hints at some discomfort with their current edge rusher room.

Sweat is coming off leading the struggling Cardinals with 12 sacks, one year after winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cardinals are entering a rebuilding phase, and a proven veteran like Sweat may want no part of that while he's still in his prime.

On top of posting a career-best in sacks, he also had 30 total tackles (20 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 17 QB hits, two passes defensed, and four forced fumbles.

The Browns already have the best pass rusher in the league, and even if he still hasn't met Todd Monken and there will always be speculation about his future, Myles Garrett isn't going anywhere. Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire have done a solid job opposite Garrett, and the Browns hope that Mason Graham can take a leap as an interior pass rusher in his second year in the league.

That's fair, but why not make a run at a 28-year-old, battle-tested Pro Bowler if he's also up for grabs?

Sweat is signed through the 2028 season, and he's slated to make just under $10 million this season before his salary jumps to $17 million for the next couple of years. However, the Cardinals would save $10.8 million by trading him after June 1, according to Over the Cap. The Browns usually aren't in the business of giving up draft picks, especially with the promising class of 2027 up next, but they'd likely make an exception for a player of Sweat's caliber.

All eyes will be on the offense in the first year of the Todd Monken era, and rightfully so. That said, this team was built to dominate on defense, and as much as they need the other side of the ball to catch up, keeping opposing offenses off the field will likely be their clearest path to winning in 2026 and beyond.