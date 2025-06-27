Kevin Stefanski held in high regard by analyst despite rough 2024

Since the Browns' return in 1999, they have a league-worst record of 141-278-1 with one postseason win. They have been one of the worst franchises in the league in that span, but things have been trending mostly in the right direction since the start of the decade. Cleveland hired Kevin Stefanski as their head coach in 2020 following a 6-10 finish under Freddie Kitchens, and they have put up a record of 40-44 with two postseason appearances and their only playoff win since moving back.

As it is with every sport, most fans operate with a 'what have you done for me lately?' mindset, and were calling for his job after a tough 3-14 last year. Undeniably, another three-win season would likely lead to him getting fired, but it's hard to imagine the Browns could move on from Stefanski and hire a better head coach.

PFF's Dalton Wasserman wrote an article ranking the 10 best returning coaches from the 2025 season. In a list that's topped by Andy Reid of the Chiefs and also features every other elite coach from a year ago, Wasserman rounds it out with Stefanski at number 10.

Kevin Stefanski ranked 10th among returning coaches by PFF

Wasserman praised Stefanski's accolades as a two-time Coach of the Year. He also cited Cleveland's 2023 season, where they won 11 games and made the postseason despite starting five different quarterbacks, including Joe Flacco off the couch at age 38.

"Stefanski has dealt with a cascade of issues in Cleveland, particularly surrounding the Deshaun Watson trade and subsequent contract extension. However, the two-time NFL Coach of the Year deserves respect as someone who gets his team to compete regardless of the circumstances.



Stefanski broke the Browns' long playoff drought in 2020 and picked up the franchise’s first playoff win since reentering the league in 1999. He also led a surge to the postseason in 2023 with Joe Flacco as his quarterback from Week 14 onward. Stefanski has proven he can succeed if given even adequate offensive tools. The team just needs to provide him with that to complement its excellent defense." PFF's Dalton Wasserman

In 26 seasons since their return to Cleveland, the Browns have won at least seven games nine total times and been over .500 four times. Four of those nine seasons with seven wins have come with Stefanski, and he's had them with more wins than losses in three of the four times it's happened. The team's best seasons since 1999 have been under Stefanski with 11-win finishes in 2020 and 2023.

We'll never truly understand the role Stefanski played in acquiring Deshaun Watson, but it's apparent he wasn't most comfortable shifting his offense to fit more of an improviser instead of being based on rhythm and timing. Maybe ownership pushed for the trade to happen, maybe Stefanski thought he could seamlessly adjust his offense to fit Watson's strength. Regardless, a swing-and-miss at quarterback shouldn't drive the coach out of town that quickly.

While this ranking doesn't figure in guys like Mike Vrabel or Pete Carroll, as they weren't head coaches a year ago, this clearly puts Stefanski in the conversation with some of the game's best coaches. Heading back to a run-centric, rhythm-based offense in 2025, the Browns should be able to re-establish their offensive identity and get back on the right trajectory with Stefanski.

