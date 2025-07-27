Kevin Stefanski hints at versatile role for rookie draft pick

The Browns needed playmakers this offseason and addressed it by taking tight end Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green in the third round. The 21-year-old led the nation in receptions in yards last season, catching 117 passes for 1,555 yards and 11 total touchdowns, earning him All-American honors.

While they did take Fannin along with two running backs in the draft, the receiving room lacks proven depth behind Jerry Jeudy. Before day four of training camp, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke on the rookie and how they have utilized him in a variety of roles.

Browns putting Harold Fannin Jr. at multiple positions

Stefanski specifically mentioned Fannin's versatility at Bowling Green as a reason they have been moving him around different spots early in his professional career. The Browns' coach admitted they are throwing a lot at him, but Stefanski has been impressed with how Fannin has responded so far.

"Yeah, again, three days into practice. But he was here with the rookies early and just off of that offseason program in the spring. You know, a young player. I think he just turned 21 maybe, but a young developing player. Like we talked about the reason we identified Harold (Fannin Jr.) in the draft and I thought they did a great job at Bowling Green, how they used him. They really lined him up all over. And that’s something that you can only do with being intelligent and working very hard. So, we’re putting a lot on his plate — asking him to play multiple positions and playing multiple positions means you’re gonna have multiple jobs. And he’s handled all that really well." Kevin Stefanski on Harold Fannin Jr.

During his final collegiate season, Fannin played 31.7 percent of snaps in the slot, 26.2 percent out wide, and 38.3 percent inline like a traditional tight end. With David Njoku's presence, the lack of receiving depth, and the offensive change back to a wide-zone centric scheme, all make for Fannin to be the perfect Swiss Army knife in Stefanki's offense.

It will be interesting to see the creativity in formations and personnel groupings on offense this year, thanks to Fannin. He has the potential to be a matchup nightmare who can exploit a variety of different defenders, which could unlock the offense if there's any semblance of a run game.

