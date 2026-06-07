Latest Browns 53-man projection following OTAs reveals a sobering new reality

This isn’t Dawg Pound Daily’s first way-too-early stab at predicting the Cleveland Browns’ initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season. It is, however, the first without Myles Garrett.

It became apparent early in OTAs that the Browns were looking to lean into their current youth movement. While key veteran players like Garrett, Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit, and Malik Collins either remained away from team headquarters or off to the side at practice, Cleveland’s spring workouts have featured mostly first- and second-year players who are eager to make a name for themselves.

After executing a gigantic June 1 trade that sent Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, and a pair of future Day 2 selections, GM Andrew Berry and the Browns are officially all-in on the future.

The only problem is the now. We’re still a month away from 2026 training camp, and most are already writing the Browns off as a young team that’s bound to struggle its way toward a top-five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Our latest 53-man roster projection after the conclusion of OTAs only doubles down on that sobering reality.

Cleveland's youth movement is becoming impossible to ignore

Quarterback (3)

In: Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Taylen Green

Most notable omission: Dillon Gabriel

Week 3 of OTAs only fanned the flames around Gabriel’s uncertain future in Cleveland. From Monken admitting to reporters that he feels the team has two starting-level quarterbacks, to Verse taking the practice field for the first time wearing Gabriel’s jersey number, the writing is painfully on the wall here.

Now more than ever, Gabriel feels like the team’s biggest trade/cut candidate entering mandatory minicamp.

Running back (3)

In: Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Raheim Sanders

Most notable omission: Michael Burton

Whether the Browns decide to carry the 34-year-old Burton as a true fullback, or tend to go more modern at that position by utilizing tight ends or defensive linemen, remains an under-the-radar storyline entering training camp. Burton could need to wow this summer, though, if his roster spot means keeping a rookie draft pick like Carsen Ryan off the initial 53-man roster.

Wide receiver (6)

In: Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, Tylan Wallace, Gage Larvadain

Most notable omission: Cedric Tillman

There was some early OTA buzz around UDFA wideout Aaron Anderson, so he’s a definite name for fans to watch this summer. Six feels like the right number for the receiver room, as the final two spots outside of Jeudy, Bond, Boston, and Concepcion should be completely up for grabs.

Wallace is the only player on the Browns’ current roster with direct ties to Monken and brings special teams upside. Browns ST coordinator Byron Storer recently called Larvadain one of the front-runners for the main punt returner role, so let’s pencil him in as the last man in (for now).

As with our previous roster projections, the assumption is that Tillman, whose 2026 salary almost tripled this offseason due to a proven performance escalator and includes no guaranteed money, will be shopped during training camp for a late Day 3 pick.

Tight end (3)

In: Harold Fannin Jr., Joe Royer, Carsen Ryan

Most notable omission: Jack Stoll

The depth at this position group is among the most concerning on the team. The Browns signed Stoll to add a veteran in-line option, but the assumption here is that they end up rolling with their two Day 3 draft picks in Royer and Ryan.

In a perfect world, Royer develops into a fine pass-catching complement to Fannin, while Ryan handles some of the dirty work as a blocker. That’s nothing more than hopes and dreams at this point, though.

Offensive line (10)

In: Spencer Fano, Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins, Zion Johnson, Teven Jenkins, Dawand Jones, Parker Brailsford, Austin Barber, Luke Wypler, KT Leveston

Most notable omission: Zak Zinter

The Browns have kept exactly nine or 10 offensive linemen on the initial 53 in each year of Berry’s tenure, and there’s no reason to see that trend changing in 2026. The top nine feel about as close to “roster locks” as it gets in early June.

Two players who could find themselves battling for one spot are Zinter and Leveston.

Let’s give the early edge to Leveston — as Zinter’s lack of a defined role entering Year 3 stands as a major red flag. He played the bulk of his college career at Michigan as the Wolverines’ starting right guard, yet hasn’t gotten a sniff of opportunity at that spot this offseason as the Browns search for answers at that position. Based on reports from OTAs, Zinter continues to work as a reserve left guard, a spot the Browns have blanketed after adding both Elgton Jenkins and Johnson in free agency.

If Barber, the Browns’ third-round rookie, can prove capable of starting his career inside, it would make sense to keep Leveston around as tackle depth. He gave the Browns some quality reps at right tackle at the end of the 2025 season.

Zinter, meanwhile, remained mostly glued to the bench despite the team’s rash of injuries across the board. His lack of opportunities has been puzzling, and that mystery could get solved by him being cut or traded this summer.

Defensive line (11)

In: Jared Verse, Alex Wright, Maliek Collins, Mason Graham, Isaiah McGuire, Mike Hall Jr., Kalia Davis, Adin Huntington, Logan Fano, Khordae Sydnor, Elijah Chatman

Most notable omission: Tyreak Sapp

The Browns have three intriguing UDFA edge defenders in Fano, Sydnor, and Sapp. Any of those three players could feasibly make the initial roster, with Fano the clear frontrunner given the guarantees in his contract and him being the older brother to recent No. 9 overall pick Spencer Fano.

The Browns quietly claimed Chatman off waivers earlier this offseason. He’s far from a roster lock, but he’s big, moves well, and played some fullback in his previous stint with the New York Giants. If Cleveland cuts Burton and rolls without a fullback, Chatman projects as the type of player who could be featured on offense in short-yardage situations.

Going to 11 defensive linemen feels a little aggressive. Berry typically mirrors the offensive side with nine or 10 on the initial 53. But the Browns just traded Myles Garrett and are pretty thin at defensive end. If they’re going to keep an extra lineman, it would most likely come on defense to both protect and get a longer look at one of their young pass rushers.

Linebacker (4)

In: Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams, Justin Jefferson, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

Most notable omission: Nathaniel Watson

This group admittedly feels a bit light, but who’s the fifth guy?

Between Watson, Edefuan Ulofoshio, and Winston Reid, the Browns just don’t have another clear option right now who played a lot of football in 2025. Watson was a 2024 draft pick, so if the Browns keep a fifth linebacker, he could have the inside track as an internal option.

An external addition feels like a reasonable path foward, though.

Defensive back (10)

In: Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Myles Harden, Myles Bryant, Dom Jones, Daniel Thomas, Michael Coats Jr.

Most notable omission: D’Angelo Ross

There could be some intriguing roster battles at the safety and cornerback positions this summer. Ross played in Houston the last two years, so there’s some clear ties to Mike Rutenberg’s style of defense there. Tre Avery will also be battling for a depth role after logging over 100 special teams snaps for Cleveland last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Coats is the wild-card as a late UDFA signing who profiles as an ideal nickel. That spot is completely up in the air right now, with the returning Myles Harden and new addition Myles Bryant among the top competitors for the job. It would certainly fit the Browns’ current offseason plan to keep Coats around and see what he can do this fall.

Specialists (3)

In: Corey Bojorquez (P), Andre Szmyt (K), Rex Sunahara (LS)

Hey, at least the Browns shouldn't have to worry about their kicker this season.