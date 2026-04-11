Latest intel suggests the Browns may avoid a costly QB mistake in Round 1

The need for a starting quarterback has been a main talking point for the Cleveland Browns since the franchise's reinstatement. Unfortunately, the 2026 offseason is no exception to that trend.

Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are expected to battle for the No. 1 quarterback job in training camp, with Dillon Gabriel unlikely to see many meaningful reps. As such, some have linked the Browns to Alabama's Ty Simpson, who's expected to be the second quarterback off the board after Fernando Mendoza in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That might not be the wisest call by general manager Andrew Berry, especially given the other positional needs he must address.

That's why fans might be relieved to know that, according to Todd McShay's intel, the Browns' reported interest in Simpson may have been overblown. As Christopher Kline wrote recently for FanSided's NFL Spin Zone, the Browns don't view Simpson as a first-round-caliber prospect.

"Ty Simpson is the second-ranked quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, but Cleveland and New York — two popular rumored landing spots with multiple first-round picks — are expected to focus elsewhere."

The Browns don’t view Ty Simpson as a first-round quarterback

The Browns already have a project quarterback in the building. Even if they're higher on Simpson than Sanders, but given their glaring needs at left tackle and wide receiver, choosing a fringe Day 1 quarterback would feel like a waste of a pick.

Even if the New York Jets and the Browns aren't that sold on Simpson, it's hard to believe that he'd fall to the second round. There's always a market for quarterbacks, and the Pittsburgh Steelers or Los Angeles Rams might be intrigued by his potential.

That would leave the Browns with a clear path and no pressure to take a quarterback just for the sake of it. Instead, they could double down on wide receiver or maybe add depth at defensive end or linebacker.

This year's quarterback class is far from promising. Even Fernando Mendoza, the projected No. 1 pick, comes with question marks about his upside.

Considering that, the Browns should probably only consider taking a signal-caller in the middle rounds of this year's draft, if they take one at all.