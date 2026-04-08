Browns could sabotage the Steelers with a surprising first-round trade

Over the past couple of weeks, rumors about the Cleveland Browns trading down from No. 6 have grown stronger. General manager Andrew Berry floated that possibility at the NFL's annual league meetings, and it would certainly be on brand.

Multiple teams could be interested in getting Berry on the phone to move into the top 10. That said, the Browns can't expect to get the same king's ransom they acquired last season when trading down three spots from No. 2.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes the Browns may actually trade up, not from No. 6 but from their other first-round pick. In his latest article, he claimed the Browns could do so for two reasons: to take Ty Simpson and, perhaps more importantly, to prevent him from landing with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Instead, general manager Andrew Berry can make a bold move by jumping ahead of the Steelers and snatching Cleveland's next starting quarterback away from a division rival," Sobleski predicted.

The Browns could steal a franchise quarterback from the Steelers

The Dallas Cowboys have been floated as a potential trade partner for the Browns, just not in the way Sobleski outlined. The Cowboys own pick Nos. 12 and 20 in the first round, making them a prime candidate to move up the board in this year's draft with an eye on landing a difference-maker for their defense.

There's been less buzz around Dallas trading back, but with Pittsburgh sitting at No. 21, it would make sense for the Browns to call the Cowboys if they're indeed looking to make a move up the board from No. 24.

Berry admitted that if the Browns were going to add a quarterback, it would probably be a young one. Ty Simpson has already drawn interest from the Browns, and his father has a relationship with new head coach Todd Monken.

The Steelers have said all the right things about being happy with Will Howard if Aaron Rodgers doesn't return for another season, but they've also been linked to Simpson in the first round.

Whether Simpson is the right guy to end the Browns' quarterback woes might be a story for another day. He's an intriguing prospect with potential, but he doesn't have a ton of experience and isn't the biggest guy out there.

The Browns' quarterback situation is far from settled, but they have other major needs. They should make sure to add at least one offensive tackle in this draft, as well as a true No. 1 wide receiver.

If Monken and the Browns aren't sold on the team's underwhelming quarterback room and believe Simpson could be a star, making sure to get him while actively sabotaging their most hated divisional rival would be a win-win.