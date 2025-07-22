Latest LB ranking shows league execs remain high on Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been one of the staples of the defense since being drafted 52nd overall in 2021. Unfortunately, the Browns will have to find a way to manage without him for the foreseeable future, as he's out for the entire 2025 season from the serious neck injury he suffered last season against the Ravens.

Despite this, those around the league still hold the former Notre Dame linebacker in high regard. ESPN continued their positional rankings survey voted on by league coaches, executives, and scouts, and Owusu-Koramoah would have ranked 6th if he were going to play this year. Because he's already been ruled out for the season, ESPN omitted him from the list, but gave him his recognition in the honorable mentions part of the article.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah voted 6th-best off-ball LB by league execs

The five linebackers who received more votes than Owusu-Koramoah were Fred Warner, Roquan Smith, Zack Baun, Nick Bolton, and Frankie Luvu. Warner, Smith, and Baun earned All-Pro First Team honors last year, while Luvu earned All-Pro Second Team honors. Clearly, the league feels Owusu-Koramoah is an All-Pro caliber player, even with the serious injury.

One anonymous NFL personnel director believes Owusu-Koramoah fits perfectly in Jim Schwartz's defense because of his ability to wreak havoc in the backfield.

"He was top three in the league before he got hurt. Such a weapon in [Jim Schwartz's] defense. TFL machine, super impactful." Anonymous NFL personnel director

Owusu-Koramoah made his impact felt from Day one, but his 2024 season was shaping up to be his best yet. He graded as the 15th-best linebacker last year, bolstered by the second-best run defense grade among linebackers at 91.7. His resume doesn't reflect how the rest of the league feels about him with just one Pro Bowl selection, but he will have no issue adding to that if all goes well with recovery.

For now, the only thing that matters with Owusu-Koramoah is making sure he's healthy and ensuring he's doing enough to protect his long-term health. The Browns will do their best to dominate defensively without him, but his absence will almost certainly be felt.

