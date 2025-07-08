Latest offensive line ranking expects Browns to continue to struggle in 2025

Many people around the league aren't sold on the Browns' offensive line heading into 2025. Despite the strong resumes of Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, and even Ethan Pocic, there is plenty of concern about how this group will perform after ranking near the bottom in pass and run-blocking grade.

Four of the five starters, with the exception of Dawand Jones, will be 30 or older when the season starts and entering the final year of their deals. PFF's Zoltán Buday is among those doubting the offensive line this year, as he ranked them 27th among the league's offensive line groups.

PFF puts Browns 27th in recent o-line power ranking

Buday brought up the age of this group and also talked about the recent decline everyone on the line has seen over the last few years. Jones was also called out, as he's in line to start after putting up an atrocious showing in 2024, albeit while dealing with knee issues.

"With the exception of left tackle Dawand Jones, all four projected Browns offensive line starters will be over 30 by the time the season kicks off. Cleveland’s unit has lacked strong play in recent years, and while left guard Joel Bitonio and right guard Wyatt Teller once formed one of the NFL's best guard duos, they ranked 40th and 43rd in PFF overall grade last season among guards, respectively.



If Jones doesn't take his game to a new level in his third season, after ranking 77th among 81 offensive tackles with a 46.4 PFF overall grade in 2024, Cleveland’s offensive line could be one of the league's worst in 2025." PFF's Zoltán Buday

It's undeniable that age is a concern with this group, but it wouldn't be fair to ignore the context of the last few years during their decline. After thriving in a wide-zone, under-center scheme with Baker Mayfield, the Browns moved to a more spread, RPO-based offense to suit Deshaun Watson, which didn't play to their strengths. The Browns are moving back to a wide-zone scheme in 2025, and players previously talked about how excited they are to go back to playing how they feel most comfortable.

If the Browns have any chance of turning around their recent offensive woes, it will start up front with the offensive line. Establishing a strong running game with their rookie running back duo will open up opportunities and make life easier for whoever is under center. With the likelihood that a rookie quarterback takes snaps this year, the offensive line has to be in a respectable place to allow a fair evaluation of everyone else.

