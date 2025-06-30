Latest Steelers' blockbuster move shakes up short and long-term outlook of AFC North

The Steelers have had a bit of an uncharacteristic offseason for their standards. It started with a massive trade and extension for D.K. Metcalf, who cost a second-round pick and the fourth-richest receiver contract in the NFL. In correspondence, they moved off George Pickens as he entered his final deal. Finally, they ended their obvious quarterback search by signing Aaron Rodgers after a drawn-out negotiation process.

Right as the month of June was about to end, Pittsburgh made a blockbuster trade that was at least a little bit surprising. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Steelers acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith, and a 2027 seventh-round pick for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Steelers making all-in moves after adding Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith for Minkah Fitzpatrick

Over the course of their storied history, the Steelers have become one of the best franchises from drafting and developing talent behind their starters to be in playoff contention every season. This is the complete opposite of that, as they have traded a former productive draft pick this offseason (Pickens) along with one of the hearts and souls of the defense (Fitzpatrick).

When it comes to the Browns, this trade is probably good news for them. Pittsburgh is undeniably going to be better than most thought when the offseason began, but they have made tons of all-in moves and are left with a roster that doesn't seem capable of contending for a Super Bowl. There is almost zero chance the Steelers will finish with a higher draft pick than the Browns, and next year, it will be unclear again who will start at quarterback.

So long as Pittsburgh doesn't make a real run at a Super Bowl, this looks to be another season where they delay the inevitable of tearing it all down to acquire elite talent and find a long-term quarterback. In the current AFC landscape with top-end quarterbacks everywhere, it's tough to imagine the Steelers being able to outlast everyone, barring Rodgers returning to his Hall of Fame form in his final season.

With the way the Ravens, Browns, and Steelers are constructed, there will be a lot of classic AFC North football in 2025. All three of those teams seem positioned to be run-heavy, strong defenses, while the Bengals zag in the opposite direction as a high-powered, spread offense with subpar defense. With all these out-of-character all-in moves, it's worth wondering if the Steelers are prepping for a potential last hurrah with Mike Tomlin.

