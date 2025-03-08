Malcolm Koonce and 2 Myles Garrett replacements that won't break Browns' bank

So, let's say for the sake of argument that the Cleveland Browns, seeking to save face and wanting off of another dysfunctional PR rollercoaster ahead of the 2025 season, trade Myles Garrett.

The star pass rusher seems to be ramping up the pressure on the Browns organization as we get closer to the start of free agency. A recent report revealed that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam denied a meeting with Garrett, the first apparently requested since Garrett requested his trade from the team.

It's a bad look on Haslam to not meet with his star player, but a continually bad look on Garrett to posture as though he has cards in his hand to play when he's under contract for two more years.

But, in the spirit of argument, let's once again pretend that the team does honor Garrett's request. In free agency - and in the draft - the Browns can go a few ways in order to try and replicate his production on the D-line in 2025 and beyond.

3 free agents the Browns can sign for team-friendly deals to replace Myles Garrett

Malcolm Koonce

Koonce, a former 3rd round pick for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, had a very solid 2023 campaign with the team. He finished up with eight sacks, nine tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. Unfortunately, he also suffered a season-ending knee injury before the 2024 season could begin, hampering his ability to build upon such a great year.

Koonce is now a free agent, and since he's coming off such a huge injury for someone at his position, he could likely be signed for a one-year prove it deal in order to see how he does when ramping back up into action. Koonce has never touched Garrett's level of production, but this will only be year four for him in the NFL.

Joey Bosa

Bosa is a pass rusher who has seen better days, mostly because of injuries that began to reduce his impact for the Los Angeles Chargers in recent years. Despite being the teams' leading sacks getter in franchise history, he struggled in 2024 with just five sacks and two forced fumbles.

With Bosa, the Browns would be betting on his upside. At 30 years old, he may still have something in the tank and be within his prime years as a pass rusher. While the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly the favorites to land him to pair with his brother, Nick, Cleveland should be in on trying to land the former Charger if they're unable to secure Abdul Carter in this year's draft.

Chase Young

Young has surprisingly begun to bounce around a bit since being drafted 2nd overall by the Washington Commanders back in 2020. After some underwhelming years there, mostly due to injury, he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers during their 2023 season. After that season didn't end on a high note, Young signed with the New Orleans Saints on a one year, $13 million deal.

Wash. Rinse. Repeat. Young once again didn't show much in his 17 games played for New Orleans, finishing up with just 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble. It feels likely that he'll be allowed to walk by the Saints given how deep the 2025 NFL draft class is at pass rusher. That opens the door for the Browns, who love a redemption arc, to sign Young to another short term, prove it deal.

