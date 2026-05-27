Mike Hall Jr.'s OTA injury scare could send the Browns into crisis mode

Injuries are unavoidable in the NFL. For head coach Todd Monken and the Cleveland Browns, they can only hope that Mike Hall Jr.’s apparent leg injury during Wednesday’s OTA workout is nothing serious.

According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, Hall’s right leg bent awkwardly during an 11-on-11 play. It was a freak injury, as the players weren’t even wearing helmets during a period that was more of a half-speed walkthrough.

Mike Hall’s leg bent awkwardly during this walkthrough period. He was just helped back to the locker room. https://t.co/EJyRMSez3x — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) May 27, 2026

While the severity of Hall’s injury isn’t yet known, it’s hard not to fear the worst. Hall was a second-round pick by Cleveland out of Ohio State in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he’s struggled to make a significant impact since suffering a torn MCL and dislocated knee in the final game of his rookie season. That injury played a role in him suiting up for just nine games in 2025.

The Browns’ thin defensive line depth is suddenly impossible to ignore

The Browns’ projected starters on defense should rival any NFL team in 2026, but their depth across the board is questionable at best.

That includes the defensive line. From the edge group behind Myles Garrett and Alex Wright, to the interior behind Maliek Collins and Mason Graham, the Browns could be an injury or two away from a potential disaster.

Another potential injury for Hall certainly wouldn't help, as he projects as a key depth piece along with Kalia Davis, a 27-year-old veteran, and Adin Huntington, a 24-year-old former UDFA who won a roster spot in 2025. At defensive end, the Browns could be choosing between a trio of undrafted rookies in Logan Fano, Khordae Sydnor, and Tyreak Sapp to help round out the initial 53-man roster.

The obvious concern for Hall is that this appears to have been a non-contract injury. Zac Jackson of The Athletic confirmed that Hall seemed to be favoring the same leg that required multiple surgeries following the 2024 season. Hall was wearing a protective wrap on that leg during Wednesday's workout.

We’ll update this story as more details emerge following practice, but with Shelby Harris now in New York with the Giants, and Collins coming off a season-ending injury of his own, the Browns could soon have no choice but to seek help in the defensive trenches ahead of training camp.