Myles Garrett may be a huge bargain for Browns after Lions' Aidan Hutchinson deal

The Cleveland Browns might be one of the worst teams in the league, and they haven't always invested their money very smartly under Andrew Berry, but the contract they have with superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett has quickly gone from an eye-watering deal to one of the league's biggest bargains.

Garrett's $40 million per year contract has been topped by three different pass rushers since he agreed to terms with Cleveland. Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers rival TJ Watt barely beat him out with a $41 million per year deal, while the Green Bay Packers blew the market up by handing $46.5 million to Micah Parsons.

The Detroit Lions became the latest team to give their top pass rusher more money than Garrett, as they signed former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to a four-year, $180 million contract that makes him the league's second-highest-paid defensive end at $45 million per year.

Just a few months after it looked like the Browns were out of their minds for committing that much money to Garrett in the early stages of a very long rebuild, Cleveland now has one of the four or five best players in all of football locked in for a contract that is comparatively economical.

Myles Garrett a bargain for Browns after Aidan Hutchinson extension

Even the most stalwart Lions fan would admit that Garrett is a cut or two above Hutchinson despite the Michigan man's tremendous talent. On the back of his five-sack day against the New England Patriots, Garrett's 10 takedowns are now the best in all of football.

Pass rusher is quickly becoming the defensive version of a quarterback as far as cap finances are concerned, as some of the deals that Hutchinson and Parsons are signing are not that far off from what some of the top quarterbacks in the league are earning. From that perspective, $40 million looks quite cheap for an all-world talent.

While Garrett is frustrated the Browns aren't winning, it seems like both player and team are in a very good spot as far as the finances are concerned. Garrett keeps adding to his generational wealth, while Cleveland signed Garrett right before the pass rusher market exploded into something insane.

More Browns news and analysis