Myles Garrett’s latest locker room message just broke every Browns fan

Myles Garrett has been asked the same question at the end of just about every post-game press conference in recent weeks. To his credit, he always seems to deliver.

When asked about his message for the Cleveland Browns’ many young players on the roster entering the final three weeks of an already lost season, Garrett didn’t hold back.

His main message? Don’t let the scoreboard define your legacy.

“You take it one game at a time. You don’t look at the record. Look at the man beside you. It could be his last game; it could be his last game in the NFL; it could be his last game here; it could be your last game. Don’t go out with a whimper. Don’t go gently into the night.

You keep on fighting, and you want to be remembered for your very last play, your very last game. And you want to go out on the best note possible, because that’s your legacy; with your team, with your family, and for you personally when you lay your head down at night. You want to be proud of something. So go make yourself proud. Go make your family proud. Go make your team proud.”

When he’s done tormenting opposing quarterbacks as arguably the most dominant singular defensive lineman in NFL history, Garrett could have a future in coaching. He has a way of quietly striking the right chord during times of strife, a unique skill for what’s now his seventh losing season in nine years with the Browns.

Garrett’s leadership continues to be a bright light in another dark Cleveland Browns season

Garrett could’ve easily shifted into cruise control when the calendar flipped to December. The Browns are once again playing for nothing but pride, and the risk of sustaining a serious injury late in the year has to factor into the equation. Over this past weekend alone, the NFL lost the likes of T.J. Watt (partially collapsed lung), Patrick Mahomes (knee), and Micah Parsons (knee) to brutal injury and health issues that could linger into the start of 2026.

Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back… — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 14, 2025

Garrett knows no such gear. He’s appeared in double-digit games in each of his nine NFL seasons, including at least 16 games played every year since 2021. He’ll get there once again in 2025, as he stands one sack shy of tying the NFL’s all-time single season record (currently held by Watt and Michael Strahan) with three games remaining on the schedule.

The best part about Garrett is his selflessness. He was among the first Browns to celebrate with young defensive tackle Alex Wright after his sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams early in the third quarter of Sunday's game, another dismal, 31-3 loss. Garrett also could’ve tapped out due a left hip issue he picked up over the course of the game, but he told reporters afterwards that coming out wasn’t an option.

The Browns haven’t gotten a ton right since choosing Deshaun Watson over Baker Mayfield in 2022, but their ability to keep Garrett paid, motivated, and fully on the program amid a never-ending stretch of losing seasons has been nothing short of remarkable.

Where Cleveland goes from here in 2026 and beyond remains open-ended, in terms of the head coach and GM, but it’s hard to see the Browns finally breaking through into respectability without Garrett playing a lead role.