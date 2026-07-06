New Deshaun Watson insurance report leaves Browns fans asking one question

As promised prior to the holiday weekend, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk did some digging on the insurance policy the Cleveland Browns took out on Deshaun Watson’s fully-guaranteed, $230 million contract, and his findings quickly went viral on a slow Monday morning in early July.

According to Florio’s reporting, the Browns, on balance from 2024 through 2029, will end up receiving about $88 million in total salary cap credits for Watson’s contract, due mostly to the insurance policy the team purchased prior to his first torn Achilles tendon in 2024.

“It took a little while to figure it out. As best we can tell, it appears that the Browns will have received, from 2024 through 2029, the following cap credits: $8.79 million (for 2024), $8.79 million (for 2025), $7.983 million (for 2025), $8.781 million (for 2026), $7.992 million (for 2026), $4.951 million (for 2026) $8.755 million (for 2027), $8.018 million (for 2027), $8.755 million (for 2028), $7.983 million (for 2028), and $7.983 million (for 2029),” Florio wrote. “That’s a total in cap credit for 2024 through 2029 of $88.781 million. Which also reflects, presumably, the insurance benefits received by the Browns on Watson’s five-year, $230 million deal.”

Let’s collectively pause here for a moment to let the popsicle headache subside.

After piecing together previous reporting from Browns cap gurus like Jack Duffin of 247sports, Florio’s numbers appear to check out. Dawg Pound Daily covered this topic in an article published on July 4, and based on Duffin’s research, we estimated 2026 cap credits in the rough range of $18 million to $26 million for Watson missing the entire 2025 season. Florio confusingly reported three different numbers for the Browns’ 2026 cap, but adding them together comes out to about $21.7 million. So, as usual, Duffin was on it.

It’s important to note that some of these cap credits have already been realized, and if Florio’s theory is correct, some of the massive sums of dead money remaining on Watson’s contract will be offset in future years. That should help the Browns significantly as they continue to build around their current young core.

But as PFT’s report quickly reached trending status on social media, Browns fans flooded the comments section of tweets like this asking the same general question:

The Browns have received the following salary cap credits via Deshaun Watson's injury insurance, per @ProFootballTalk:



- $8.79 million (for 2024)

- $8.79 million (for 2025)

- $7.983 million (for 2025)

- $8.781 million (for 2026)

- $7.992 million (for 2026)

- $4.951 million… pic.twitter.com/mnCAzx3jm1 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 6, 2026

What changes with Watson’s roster status now and into the Browns' future?

The short (and painful) answer? Absolutely nothing.

Browns’ injury insurance on Deshaun Watson’s contract has no impact on his exit timeline

Prior to Monday’s report by PFT, Watson was scheduled to be designated as a post-June 1 release in March of 2027.

Now that we have at least a general ballpark of the salary cap credits Cleveland will receive for Watson’s missed time due to injuries, that timeline hasn’t budged. As former NFL agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports bluntly put it, that's all etched in stone.

If Watson’s contract allowed for Cleveland to release him, he would’ve been cut a long time ago. Even sizable insurance credits in excess of $21 million in 2026 and another $16.7 million in 2027, per Florio’s report, wouldn't be enough to offset the dead-money penalties Cleveland would incur by moving on from Watson early. Prior to any of these still unofficial salary cap credits being applied, the Browns will be on the hook for cap hits of $34.6 million in 2027 and $51.5 million in 2028 after Watson is released next March, per Corry's breakdown of his latest restructure.

Chatter of Watson potentially earning a second contract with the Browns this season also carries little to no weight. As part of that 2024 restructure, the Browns utilized what’s known as a "poison pill” clause. In a nutshell, a $200 million payment hidden into a 2029 dummy year would become fully guaranteed if Watson is on the roster past the third day of the 2027 league year.

That $88 million in cap credits may look sweet (and extremely clickable) in a headline, but the dead money in Watson’s contract will keep him tethered to the team for another 240-plus days, no matter what happens during the rest of this 2026 NFL season or with the insurance claims process.

The key for Cleveland is that these prorated cap credits should help ease its transition from the worst trade and contract decision in franchise history. But just to drive the point home one more time: Watson will still be reporting to training camp on July 28 with an eye on delivering one more blow to Browns fans — potentially beating out Shedeur Sanders and the rest of the team’s lackluster QB room for the right to open this upcoming season as the starter.

The end is coming. We just can’t quite see the light at the end of the tunnel yet.