News of Browns shopping Day 2 pick makes plan for 2025 season painfully clear

According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the Cleveland Browns may not be done trying to shake things up in the draft order in this year's draft. With the top pick in the 2nd round and a newly acquired 36th pick in the draft, the team and general manager Andrew Berry are willing to hear teams out on their offers for their coveted opening Day 2 pick.

"NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Friday from Cleveland that the Browns are fielding calls for the first pick of Round 2 (No. 33 overall). The team has room to make such a move without losing out on a top second-round pick after they acquired the No. 36 overall pick from the Jaguars in Thursday night's blockbuster trade. That pick could also be in play for a trade to acquire more draft picks or a player if they so choose," wrote NFL.com staff in their roundup of intel ahead of Day 2.

Browns might trade down (again)

Trading down isn't the end of the world, but it does feel like a lot of manuevering when you clearly, as a team, need to hone in on offense and playmakers. This draft still has plenty of options remaining on that front, and Cleveland could walk away from Day 2 with players like TreVeyon Henderson, Luther Burden II, and Mason Taylor.

If we do see a trade down, it reveals at least one part to Berry's draft and team-building strategy that should've been obvious from their first trade down on Day 1: he clearly wants to tank, hard, in 2025. The 2026 quarterback class is a lot more appealing, and Berry likely wants to see what the team can do to shore up in other areas outside of playmaking before taking a signal caller next year.

That's not an appealing strategy, and the team should be trying to at least nab a running back to replace Nick Chubb in this year's draft, but it would make sense considering his comments on Day 1 about 2026 being a great spot to have two first round picks to play with.

Henderson, Burden, Taylor, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, and Kaleb Johnson should be targets for Cleveland regardless of any secret tanking plans being put into action by Berry. If they leave the day with only trench picks - which, to be fair, there are many talented offensive and defensive linemen left in this draft - it's going to confirm that Berry wants to lose in 2025. Badly.

More Browns news and analysis