NFL insider connects Browns to all too familiar Andrew Berry draft strategy

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry loves to make a bit of a splash.

That's especially so on draft night - he's known to shop picks, especially if it means he's able to snag a starter or a few extra Day 3 picks to utilize as a means of locating sleepers on defense. Berry's success rate on these trades has been average, but he's yet to technically make a trade with any of his first rounders since the Deshaun Watson trade back in 2022.

With the second overall pick, the Browns have the luxury of options. They can opt for best quarterback available in Shedeur Sanders, or they can take best available player overall - that includes Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter.

That doesn't necessarily mean Berry will resist the urge to collect even more draft capital, though. There are plenty of teams that might want to move up to the 2 spot in order to secure a player like Carter or Hunter, or even Sanders, over the Browns. And, if it means Cleveland can come away with a future first rounder or another second rounder, Berry might be intrigued.

That's a possibility laid out by NFL analyst Jordan Reid in ESPN's latest roundup of draft intel on every NFL team, with two weeks left until the event kicks off.

NFL insider connects Browns to very Berry-esque move

Reid says in his portion in the Browns' section of the piece that he's not entirely sold on the idea that Cleveland's going to, with certainty, be picking a blue-chip prospect with their second overall pick.

"The Browns will select [a quarterback] at some point in this draft. Since they own the top pick in the second round, don't be surprised if they use that (or other picks) to trade back into Round 1 for their signal-caller," wrote Reid.

Would Sanders last until the mid to late-first round, allowing them to potentially make a move to get down in the draft and snag him? It's always a possiblity considering just how weak this quarterback class is seen by most experts, and as the only sure-fire starter in the group likely gone at first overall to the Tennessee Titans.

However, this sort of move would moreso indicate a move to land someone like Jaxson Dart or even Jalen Milroe, who has already been connected to the Browns in multiple ways and who received an invitation to attend the draft on Day 1 in person. That means a team is planning on taking him in the first round - and that team could be Cleveland.

Berry should be looking to optimize the team wherever he can with whatever weapons he has. Right now, he has little cap space to work with, so optimizing his pot of draft picks makes the most sense. While that could mean missing out on Hunter or Carter, it could also allow the team to get better depth around whichever signal caller they take.

