NFL insider makes it crystal clear the Browns have a shot at Kirk Cousins

The Cleveland Browns traded Amari Cooper during the 2024 season for a 3rd round pick from the Buffalo Bills, which currently lands as their 94th pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

That's not a bad spot to be in for a deep draft class at the several positions the Browns need to address: defensive line, tackle, cornerback, and running back, just to name a few that can be addressed that deep in the process.

But, the biggest need for Cleveland is still at quarterback. The rumors of them leaning towards taking Shedeur Sanders in the first round with their No. 2 overall pick keep swirling, although they have the option to also take a blue-chip prospect in Abdul Carter to pair with Myles Garrett. Regardless, they need to fill up the quarterback room soon.

One rumored target for them has been the Atlanta Falcons' now-QB2, Kirk Cousins, who would need to waive his no-trade clause to be sent over to Cleveland in a trade. That could be tricky, as he'd land right back in a similar situation to the one he just found himself in with Atlanta: playing until he's pulled for the teams' rookie signal caller.

But, the Browns still need to pursue this avenue considering they have very little viable options on the free agency market at veteran quarterback. And, according to one NFL insider, the asking price for Cousins might just be that Cooper pick.

Cooper pick could help Browns land Cousins in a trade

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Cousins' name has been pretty active on the trade market. Atlanta has reportedly seemed open to moving him for a 3rd round pick, according to Anderson, but didn't add if the Falcons were taking any serious offers just yet on Cousins.

His contract is, unfortunately, another albatross that Cleveland would need to take into consideration when seeking a trade for him. He has a cap hit of $40 million in 2025 according to Over the Cap, and that number just balloons to $57 million in 2026 and 2027. The team is already trying to manage building out a roster with Deshaun Watson on their books - how would it work with Cousins on the team, too?

While a 3rd rounder might be too rich for some folks' blood, the Browns have an extra one to deal thanks to that Cooper trade. However, unless the Falcons are willing to pay out half of Cousins' contract for at least 2025, then it just doesn't seem like a fair trade to be paying them a 3rd round pick in addition to taking on his money for the gamble that he returns to his early 2024 form.

