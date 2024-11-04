NFL insider names nightmare scenario trade involving Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett was one of a few highlights from the Cleveland Browns' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished up with a hat trick of sacks on Justin Herbert, ending a four game skid by his standards where he was unable to record a sack. He looked fully back and fully healthy for the first time all season, with clear explosiveness and speed around the edge and as he made rookie Joe Alt look foolish.
However, the Browns still lost. Despite his huge performance, and despite some great signs of life from Cedric Tillman again in Week 9, the Browns find themselves 2-7 headed into the trade deadline on Nov. 5 and as they head into a long bye week in Week 10. Garrett is feeling very similar to that famous internet image of a sports car parked under a really shoddy garage roof - and he deserves so much more than that in his seventh year with the Browns.
Maybe Cleveland is feeling that vibe, too, and that's why NFL Insider Albert Breer is reporting that while Garrett seems untouchable, it doesn't mean he's not being shopped by Cleveland.
"It’d take a Herschel Walker Great-Train-Robbery-type of haul for the Browns to move Garrett, who had three sacks Sunday. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t open to selling. This draft will be the first in which the Browns have a first-rounder since the 2022 trade for Deshaun Watson, so stocking up to move around in the draft might make sense," said Breer in his trade deadline article.
He also added in the piece that the team is already working through discussions around Za'Darius Smith and - a new name to throw in - Greg Newsome. Newsome, a part of a struggling secondary for Cleveland, could be worth trading for some late round picks in 2025 and beyond as his value has probably taken a shock to the system after the teams' Week 9 fiasco on defense.
Read more: Flaws for the Browns secondary exposed in Week 9 against Chargers
Garrett would be sure to net an incredibly large package - you'd have to imagine at least one first rounder goes to Cleveland if they were to part ways with their cornertone defender and star player. But, it's unclear what team is desperate enough for Garrett's services - although, he'd be a much better and more formidable fit for the Detroit Lions than Smith.
But, the Lions only own their 2025 first rounder, so either they'd have to part with that in exchange for an almost guaranteed move for a Super Bowl trip or offer up a future first rounder for Garrett. As of now, according to Breer, Detroit and Cleveland have only discussed Smith and a fourth round pick in any package. So, unless as Breer described as "a Herschel Walker Great-Train-Robbery-type of haul" comes through, it's hard to imagine Garrett off the team after the deadline.