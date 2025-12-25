NFL schedule quirks could derail Browns fans’ hopes for the No. 1 draft pick

The Cleveland Browns are 3-12 with two games left in the regular season, and the franchise is about to enter a pivotal offseason. The Browns will be deciding on the future of general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, and what they want to do at the top of the 2026 Draft. Before any of those decisions are made, fans are hoping Cleveland can secure the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Entering Week 17, the Browns have a path to the top pick, and that path starts with the team losing its final two games. Cleveland will end its season with games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals. Considering how the Browns have looked all year, fans are ready to pencil those in as losses, and see Cleveland move up the draft board.

There could be a hiccup in those plans, though.

The Steelers, Cleveland’s opponent in Week 17, are hoping to secure an AFC North title on Sunday. However, they could have the division locked up before even taking the field, if the Baltimore Ravens, who play on Saturday, lose to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin has already said it’s possible some starters could rest if that happens, giving Cleveland a better chance to win.

Mike Tomlin says a Ravens loss Saturday night, meaning the Steelers clinch, could lead to lineup changes against the Browns.



Tomlin: "It may. I hadn't thought about it at all. To be honest with you, I just found out this morning that that game is Saturday." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 23, 2025

Steelers could rest key players against Browns if Ravens lose in Week 17

To be clear, Tomlin admitted he just found out on Tuesday that Baltimore’s game against the Green Bay Packers is on Saturday, so he hasn’t given much thought to the possibility of sitting some players. Still, he did acknowledge that it’s on the table, now that he knows they could be kicking the game off as division champions. The Steelers are an old team, so it would make sense for them to get as much rest as possible before the postseason.

If that happens, it would make winning less of a challenge for this young, injured Browns team. While a Cleveland win wouldn’t be guaranteed, even with Pittsburgh playing depth guys, it would certainly be a possibility. The Browns have a ton of young guys fighting for their careers and records, so they will be motivated.

Regardless of who’s in the lineup on the other side of the ball, Cleveland’s coaches and players would love to have that win, but some fans may hate to say goodbye to the No. 1 pick.