NFL writer names Browns as team with most work to do before 2025 NFL draft

Free agency has been pretty much exactly what you could've expected from the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2025 season. Some solid signings on the offensive line make up most of their work in the offseason, in addition to the additions of some help on defense in the linebacker and edge rusher room.

All in all, the Browns will be entering 2025 as of now with a very similar roster to the one they exited their 3-14 2024 season with, sans Juan Thornhill, Dalvin Tomlinson, and others. The team also hasn't given any word on which way they're leaning with free agent Nick Chubb, while they also emphatically showed where they stood with Myles Garrett by providing him with a major payday.

But, more needs to be done. A trade for Kenny Pickett has been their single move for a quarterback this offseason, and he is now the sole member of the QB room for Cleveland. With the draft approaching, one could assume the Browns are just hoping to strike gold with their several picks, but specifically with their four picks in the top-100 of the order.

Still, they've done little to inspire confidence about their direction headed into 2025, and it's why they've landed dead last in Sports Illustrated's rankings of teams with the most work to do ahead of the NFL draft.

Browns named as team with most work to do ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

According to Sports Illustrated writer Gilberto Manzano, the Browns are the team with the most work to do amongst the five teams on his ranking.

The teams listed before the Browns - the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, and the New York Giants - are clubs that have needs ranging from a starting quarterback to addressing major losses to their rosters in free agency outside of quarterback.

Manzano reasons that Cleveland, who is ranked as the team with the most to do ahead of the draft to improve the team, including figuring out if they need a new franchise signal caller to officially end the failure that's become the Deshaun Watson experiment, needs to hit a home run in the draft or risk a tank in 2026.

"The Browns will need to decide whether to select [Shedeur] Sanders with the No. 2 pick if [Cam] Ward goes to Tennessee. They could also take their chances selecting a quarterback later in the draft and adding a potential cornerstone piece at No. 2, possibly Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter," wrote Manzano.

"Berry is going to need an impactful draft class or more players will want out in Cleveland."

With the second overall pick, the Browns are in a good spot outside of needing a viable starting quarterback at that pick. Sanders could develop into that guy for the team, and his collegiate history at least dictates he'd be up to the task, but they have plenty of other great options with Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter likely falling to them.

And, the team has yet to show what they're potentially big swing move for a starting quarterback will be - whether that's a trade for Kirk Cousins or signing Russell Wilson, they might have something else up their sleeve prior to the draft that'll dictate their strategy there.

Can a whole draft class really change the outlook on the team's 2025 season and beyond, though? That feels like a long shot.

