Nick Chubb’s projected Cowboys landing spot will make Browns fans sick

For years, Nick Chubb was arguably the lone bright spot in the Cleveland Browns' offense. He repeatedly put the team on his shoulders as one of the NFL's most consistent and underrated running backs.

Unfortunately, the severe knee injury he sustained following a low hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick derailed his career. He wasn't the same when he returned, and in spite of the fans' wishes, the Browns let him walk away after seven strong years with the organization.

After totaling 506 rushing yards with Houston last season, Chubb remains an unrestricted free agent. With that in mind, ESPN's Matt Bowen believes he'll stay in Texas for another year — jumping ship from the Houston Texans to join the Dallas Cowboys:

"A veteran grinder at this point of his career, Chubb could provide value as the Cowboys' No. 2 or No. 3 option behind starter Javonte Williams," Bowen wrote. "Chubb can still secure catches on swings and checkdowns in the passing game, but he should be viewed as an early-down option who can use his power and vision in short-yardage situations."

The Browns still have one final chance to bring Nick Chubb home

While he's clearly not at the peak of his powers anymore, Chubb carved out a role in his first year out of Cleveland. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry with Houston, often gaining tough yards and keeping the chains moving in crucial situations.

With starting running back Quinshon Judkins coming off a brutal leg injury of his own, Chubb could bring that same low-volume, highly-effective presence to Cleveland in 2026, if the Browns have interest in a reunion.

Chubb amassed 1,340 carries for 6,843 yards and scored 56 touchdowns in 85 games with the Browns. They claimed that they didn't offer him a new contract because they didn't want to disrespect him or leave him without a clear role, but that shouldn't be the case this season.

Of course, Judkins will continue to be the lead back, and Dylan Sampson should be No. 2 as a change-of-pace, pass-catching playmaker. Chubb could fit as Cleveland's goal-line specialist, as he'd be an upgrade over both Raheim Sanders and Ahmani Marshall.

Chubb gave so much to the Browns, and it was tough for fans to see the franchise turn its back on him when he would have accepted a lesser role to stay home. Cleveland is no longer the only franchise he'll ever play for, but the Browns can still right their wrong and bring him back for the final stretch of his career.

The Browns don't need him to be the same slippery home-run hitter he was in his heyday, and expecting him to be more than a rotational piece would be unrealistic. That said, they could offer him a clear secondary role and, more importantly, an opportunity to walk away on his own terms and get a proper send-off.